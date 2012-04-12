* Nikkei ends 7-session losing run
* Sony gains ahead of turnaround plan
* Hitachi Construction up on report to post stronger results
By Sophie Knight and Mari Saito
TOKYO, April 12 Japan's Nikkei average broke a
seven-session losing streak on Thursday, boosted by big
programme buying by hedge funds, which pushed the index to above
9,500, triggering short covering and accelerating the move
higher, market participants said.
The Nikkei closed 0.7 percent higher at 9,524.79 to
end its worst losing run since July 2009, after trading in and
out of positive territory throughout the morning session.
"This is a futures led gain. There's been a steady amount of
futures orders after the midday break and a little after 2 p.m.
we broke above the 9,500-mark that we've been trading below and
then buying accelerated to cover ahead of the options settlement
tomorrow," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at
Rakuten Securities.
Among the heaviest traded stocks on the main board was Sony
Corp, which rose 0.9 percent ahead of Chief Executive
Kazuo Hirai's announcement of a revival strategy after the
market close.
Sony said after the bell that it is to cut about 10,000
jobs, or 6 percent of its global workforce, as Hirai moves to
reduce costs and staunch huge losses at the electronics company.
Industry peer Sharp Corp was up 2.7 percent while
Panasonic Corp climbed 2.1 percent.
Hiroyuki Fukunaga, chief executive of Investrust, said the
upswing marked an end of the correction period for the Nikkei,
which has lost 5.5 percent in April after a rally of more than
19 percent in the first quarter.
"I think the option special quotation (SQ) on Friday will
encourage investors to adjust their positions and act as a
positive catalyst for the market to fire up again. I think today
was also a turning point," he said.
A slew of stock options expire on option SQ days in Japan,
typically causing a spike in opening volumes.
The broader Topix gained 0.5 percent to 809.88.
Nearly 1.82 billion shares changed hands on the main board,
down from Wednesday's 2.08 billion and last week's average of
1.96 billion.
In the morning session, stocks were steady with the market
hesitant in anticipation of North Korea's long-range rocket
launch, which Japan's Kyodo news agency said was unlikely to be
launched on Thursday because of the weather.
"The market was waiting for the missile announcement in the
morning so hardly moved at all. If it is launched and lands
without incident the market should start moving again," said
Fukunaga.
Defiant North Korea ignored international protests and
prepared to launch the rocket which it says will be sent up some
time within a five-day window beginning on Thursday.
Outperforming the index was Hitachi Construction Machinery
Co Ltd, up 4.1 percent after the Nikkei said the
company was expected to post an operating profit of 80 billion
yen ($987.72 million) for the year ending March 2013, beating
the company's forecast of 60 billion yen for the year ended
March 2012.
Fujitsu Ltd rose 2 percent after the company said
it was confident of doubling sales in China to 220 billion yen
by 2014 due to an expansion of the IT sector in the world's
second-largest economy.
(Additional reporting by Dominic Lau)