TOKYO, April 16 Japanese stocks were expected to drop o n Monday, tracking a global pullback on renewed concerns about Europe's debt crisis after rising bond yields in Spain and a record-high cost of insuring the country's debt against default spooked investors.

Market players said the benchmark Nikkei average was likely to trade between 9,450 and 9,600 on Monday after Nikkei futures in Chicago <0#NIY:> closed at 9,530, down 110 points or 1.1 percent from the Osaka close of 9,640.

"Europe's sovereign debt problems continue to be a concern. Even with last week's options settlement, trading volume remains low," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.

"The session will start off with selling but depending on forex moves, in afternoon trade we could see the Nikkei move towards 9,600," he said.

Strategists said buying would provide support if the index dropped below 9,500 on Monday.

U.S. stocks closed out their worst week this year on Friday, with financials, materials and energy shares sold off after disappointing Chinese growth data and concerns that Europe's debt crisis was flaring up again.

The cost of insuring Spanish debt against default for five years closed above 500 basis points for the first time, according to provider Markit on Friday, amid fears about the high exposure of the country's banking sector to sovereign debt.

Data on Friday showed Spanish banks had borrowed a record 316.3 billion euros from the European Central Bank in March, and markets fear much of the funds have been placed in domestic sovereign debt.

The Nikkei ended up 1.2 percent at 9,637.99 and the broader Topix gained 0.7 percent to 815.48 on Friday.

STOCKS TO WATCH

- KANSAI ELECTRIC

Two idled nuclear reactors operated by Kansai Electric Power Co were declared safe for restart and Japan's trade minister said they would need to be restarted to avoid a summer power crunch in western Japan.

- NIPPON STEEL, JFE HOLDINGS

Nippon Steel Corp and JFE Holdings Inc are expected to have earned stronger-than-expected pretax profit for fiscal 2011 due to recovering exports and demand from increased auto production, the Nikkei business daily said on Monday. Nippon Steel is expected to report a pretax profit of about 130 billion yen ($1.6 billion) for the year ended March 31, while JFE is likely to post 50 billion yen in pretax profit, the paper said.

- OLYMPUS

Japan's market watchdog on Friday recommended the Financial Services Agency fine Olympus Corp about 200 million yen ($2.5 million) for false accounting in one of the country's biggest corporate scandals.

- UNIPRES CORP

Autoparts maker Unipres Corp will partner with trading house Marubeni Corp and Indonesia's Indomobil Group to begin autoparts production in Indonesia, the Nikkei business daily said on Monday. Unipres is expected to begin production at its plant in June and initially supply parts to Nissan Motor Co .

- TOYOTA TSUSHO

South Sudan said on Friday that Toyota Tsusho would soon make a financial proposal on the construction of a pipeline to transport the country's oil to a port in Kenya for export, after the Japanese firm completed a feasibility study. ($1 = 80.9750 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Chris Gallagher)