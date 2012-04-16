TOKYO, April 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell 1.2 percent at the open on Monday on renewed concerns about Europe's debt crisis after rising bond yields in Spain and a record-high cost of insuring the country's debt against default spooked investors.

The benchmark Nikkei lost 109.71 points to 9,528.63 after two previous sessions of gains, while the broader Topix fell 1 percent to 807.74. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Richard Pullin)