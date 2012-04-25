* Strong results from Apple boost its Japan suppliers

* Market focus turns to FOMC, BOJ meetings

* Benchmark closes in on 13-wk moving average

* Yoshinoya falls; U.S. authorities report mad cow disease

By Mari Saito

TOKYO, April 25 Japan's Nikkei share average gained 0.9 percent on Wednesday after strong results from U.S. firms including Apple Inc, though market players remained cautious ahead of key central bank meetings this week.

Apple's Japanese suppliers were in demand after the U.S. technology giant posted quarterly earnings that blew past Wall Street expectations on stronger-than-expected demand for the iPhone.

Ibiden Co Ltd, Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd , Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd climbed between 0.6 and 2.3 percent.

Foster Electric, which makes headphones for Apple's iPhones and iPods, gained 3.4 percent.

The benchmark Nikkei was up 80.96 points at 9,548.54 after four consecutive sessions of losses, shifting towards its 13-week moving average around 9,629.

"I think 9,600 is the upside limit (for the Nikkei) for now. We don't have a lot of market participation and trading volume has been light," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

"The pervasive mood in the market is for people to 'wait-and-see' ahead of the Bank of Japan and FOMC meetings," said Miura.

The Federal Reserve is expected to reiterate its intent to keep benchmark U.S. interest rates near zero through 2014 when it ends a two-day policy meeting later on Wednesday.

Sources told Reuters on Tuesday the BOJ is likely to ease monetary policy on Friday by boosting asset purchases by up to 10 trillion yen ($123 billion) and in doing so may extend the maturity of government bonds it targets to around three years.

Participants said the potential BOJ move was already well priced into the market, however.

The broader Topix index was up 0.6 percent at 809.98.

Exporters were bought back, with industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp up 2.6 percent and Toyota Motor Corp rising 0.6 percent.

Canon Inc, which kick-starts Japan's earnings season with its results after the close traded up 0.8 percent.

Bucking the market was beef-bowl restaurant chain Yoshinoya Holdings Co Ltd, which shed 2.9 percent after U.S. authorities reported the country's first case of mad cow disease in six years on Tuesday.

Yoshinoya said there was no problem with its products.

Rival Zensho Holdings Co Ltd slipped 0.6 percent as it mainly uses Australian beef, a trader said.

(Additional reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Joseph Radford)