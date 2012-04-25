* Strong results from Apple boost its Japan suppliers
* Market focus turns to FOMC, BOJ meetings
* Benchmark closes in on 13-wk moving average
* Topix trading volume thin, 34 pct of 90-day average
* Hitachi High Tech jumps after earnings
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, April 25 Japan's Nikkei share average
gained 0.8 percent on Wednesday after strong results from U.S.
firms including Apple Inc, although market players
remained cautious ahead of key central bank meetings this week.
Apple's Japanese suppliers were in demand after the U.S.
technology giant posted quarterly earnings that blew past Wall
Street expectations on stronger-than-expected demand for the
iPhone.
Ibiden Co Ltd, Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd
and Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd climbed between 1.1 and 1.7
percent.
Foster Electric, which makes headphones for Apple's
iPhones and iPods, jumped 3.8 percent.
By the midday trading break, the benchmark Nikkei
had gained 78.65 points to 9,546.69, shifting towards its
13-week moving average around 9,629 after four consecutive
sessions of losses.
"I think 9,600 is the upside limit (for the Nikkei) for now.
We don't have a lot of market participation and trading volume
has been light," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at
Mizuho Securities.
"The pervasive mood in the market is for people to
'wait-and-see' ahead of the Bank of Japan and FOMC meetings,"
said Miura.
The Federal Reserve is expected to reiterate its intent to
keep benchmark U.S. interest rates near zero through 2014 when
it ends a two-day policy meeting later on Wednesday.
Sources told Reuters on Tuesday the BOJ is likely to ease
monetary policy on Friday by boosting asset purchases by up to
10 trillion yen ($123 billion) and in doing so may extend the
maturity of government bonds it targets to around three years.
Participants said the potential BOJ step was already well
priced into the market, however, and that Tokyo stocks would not
be jolted as they were after the central bank's last major move
on Feb. 14.
The broader Topix index gained 0.6 percent to
809.01.
Morning trade on the main board was thin, with the Topix
trading at 34.3 percent of its 90-day full day average volume.
EUROPE MATTERS
Investors, spooked by signs of rising political turmoil in
Europe that threatened to derail the region's austerity pact,
were relieved when successful auctions sent yields on Dutch,
Spanish and Italian debt lower on Tuesday, a day after the
government in the Netherlands collapsed in a crisis over budget
cuts.
Temporary relief strengthened Europe's single currency and
helped Tokyo exporters with heavy exposure to the region.
Konica Minolta Holdings Inc, Nikon Corp
and TDK rose between 0.4 and 0.8 percent.
But investor worries over Europe are still festering, with
elections in France, Greece and Netherlands in sight.
"We have the issue of government changes in France and the
Netherlands. The speed of implementing the European fiscal pact
may be hit by this, although I do think the direction towards
implementing these changes remains in place," said Masayuki
Doshida, chief market analyst at Securities Japan.
Concerns over European affairs, combined with sputtering
growth in China and mixed economic data out of the U.S. fueled a
global equities correction in April.
The Nikkei has lost 5.3 percent so far this month after
rallying more than 19 percent in the January to March period to
post its best first-quarter performance in 24 years.
Japan's earnings season begins in earnest after the close on
Wednesday with Canon Inc posting its results.
Hitachi High-Technologies Corp climbed 4.1 percent
after earlier hitting a one-year peak at 2,024 yen, with traders
citing improving orders and strong upside expectations for its
earnings forecast for the year ending March 2013.
(Additional reporting by Dominic Lau and Sophie Knight; Editing
by Joseph Radford)