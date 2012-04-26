TOKYO, April 26 Japan's Nikkei share average opened higher on Thursday, spurred by U.S. corporate earnings and comments from the Federal Reserve that it is open to more bond purchases to aid the world's largest economy if necessary.

The benchmark Nikkei was up 0.5 percent at 9,609.60 in early deals, moving closer to its 13-week moving average near 9,634. The broader Topix index added 0.5 percent to 813.73. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by John Mair)