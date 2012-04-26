* Nikkei up 0.1 pct, support at 75-day moving average
* Fanuc tops turnover list, down 6 pct
* Nomura falls as regulator escalates insider probe
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, April 26 Japan's Nikkei share average
edged up on Thursday, but pared earlier gains as investors held
back from taking major positions ahead of the closely watched
Bank of Japan meeting and a slew of domestic corporate results.
By the midday trading break, the benchmark Nikkei
added 10.56 points to 9,571.57 with strategists citing support
at its 75-day moving average around 9,437.
The broader Topix index gained 0.3 percent to
811.94. Morning trade on the main board was thin, with the Topix
trading at 39 percent of its average 90-day full day volume.
"For the market to test higher levels, we need something new
out of the BOJ, a sense that they are really determined this
time to escape deflation and meet the 1 percent inflation target
as soon as possible," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at
Tachibana Securities.
The BOJ is widely expected to boost asset purchases by up to
10 trillion yen ($123 billion) at its meeting on Friday and some
strategists say it may also decide to buy longer-dated Japanese
government bonds in an effort to rev up the economy.
Hideyuki Ishiguro, assistant manager of investment strategy
at Okasan Securities, said the BOJ's expected move is largely
priced into markets, but would have one advantage -
demonstrating that the Japan's central bank can act
independently of its U.S. counterpart.
"I think it may change overseas investors' thinking of the
BOJ, who believe now that it only acts in response to the U.S.
Federal Reserve. Any move (by the BOJ) would show that the bank
is now acting based on its own thinking and its own stance,"
said Ishiguro.
The Fed stood pat on its monetary policy on Wednesday and
reiterated its expectation that interest rates would not rise
until late 2014, but left the door open to another round of bond
buying if it felt it was necessary.
Separately, Tokyo's markets rose sharply, but soon gave up
the gains after a Tokyo district court acquitted ruling power
heavyweight Ichiro Ozawa of charges of violating fundraising
laws.
If upheld, the court's decision would complicate Prime
Minister Yoshihiko Noda's aim of pushing through a contentious
tax hike plan, as it could help Ozawa challenge the premier's
leadership.
"Message is, it just adds another level of uncertainty, we
have no indication where the politics are headed," a senior
trader at a foreign brokerage said.
AWAITING RESULTS
Also high on the agenda are domestic earnings, which kicked
off in earnest with Canon Inc, which upped its
full-year profit forecast, but posted flat quarterly earnings
after the bell on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.2 percent on
Thursday.
"It's a difficult time to take positions...Some of the
results, like Fanuc, have missed expectations so
investors are staying cautious before they can actually see the
numbers from some of these major companies," said Okasan's
Ishiguro.
Industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp shed 6.5 percent and
topped the turnover list after its 2011/12 operating profit
missed its forecast due to slower demand from China, Taiwan and
South Korea.
Still, the Topix's one-month earnings momentum - analysts'
earnings upgrades minus downgrades as a percentage of total
estimates - improved further to 5.4 percent in April from 3.6
percent last month, data from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S showed.
Komatsu Ltd, which like Fanuc also relies heavily
on China's machinery demand, is due to post earnings after the
bell on Thursday, along with Nintendo and Japan
Tobacco.
Bucking the broader market was Nomura Holdings,
which lost 2 percent after sources told Reuters that Japan's
market regulator has sent investigators to the broker's Tokyo
offices in an escalation of a probe into its suspected
involvement in leaking inside information.
The Nikkei is down 5.1 percent so far this month, on track
for its worst April performance in seven years, after rallying
more than 19 percent in January-March to log its best first
quarter gain in 24 years.
