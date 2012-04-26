* Nikkei up 0.1 pct, support at 75-day moving average

By Mari Saito

TOKYO, April 26 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Thursday, but pared earlier gains as investors held back from taking major positions ahead of the closely watched Bank of Japan meeting and a slew of domestic corporate results.

By the midday trading break, the benchmark Nikkei added 10.56 points to 9,571.57 with strategists citing support at its 75-day moving average around 9,437.

The broader Topix index gained 0.3 percent to 811.94. Morning trade on the main board was thin, with the Topix trading at 39 percent of its average 90-day full day volume.

"For the market to test higher levels, we need something new out of the BOJ, a sense that they are really determined this time to escape deflation and meet the 1 percent inflation target as soon as possible," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.

The BOJ is widely expected to boost asset purchases by up to 10 trillion yen ($123 billion) at its meeting on Friday and some strategists say it may also decide to buy longer-dated Japanese government bonds in an effort to rev up the economy.

Hideyuki Ishiguro, assistant manager of investment strategy at Okasan Securities, said the BOJ's expected move is largely priced into markets, but would have one advantage - demonstrating that the Japan's central bank can act independently of its U.S. counterpart.

"I think it may change overseas investors' thinking of the BOJ, who believe now that it only acts in response to the U.S. Federal Reserve. Any move (by the BOJ) would show that the bank is now acting based on its own thinking and its own stance," said Ishiguro.

The Fed stood pat on its monetary policy on Wednesday and reiterated its expectation that interest rates would not rise until late 2014, but left the door open to another round of bond buying if it felt it was necessary.

Separately, Tokyo's markets rose sharply, but soon gave up the gains after a Tokyo district court acquitted ruling power heavyweight Ichiro Ozawa of charges of violating fundraising laws.

If upheld, the court's decision would complicate Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda's aim of pushing through a contentious tax hike plan, as it could help Ozawa challenge the premier's leadership.

"Message is, it just adds another level of uncertainty, we have no indication where the politics are headed," a senior trader at a foreign brokerage said.

AWAITING RESULTS

Also high on the agenda are domestic earnings, which kicked off in earnest with Canon Inc, which upped its full-year profit forecast, but posted flat quarterly earnings after the bell on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.2 percent on Thursday.

"It's a difficult time to take positions...Some of the results, like Fanuc, have missed expectations so investors are staying cautious before they can actually see the numbers from some of these major companies," said Okasan's Ishiguro.

Industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp shed 6.5 percent and topped the turnover list after its 2011/12 operating profit missed its forecast due to slower demand from China, Taiwan and South Korea.

Still, the Topix's one-month earnings momentum - analysts' earnings upgrades minus downgrades as a percentage of total estimates - improved further to 5.4 percent in April from 3.6 percent last month, data from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S showed.

Komatsu Ltd, which like Fanuc also relies heavily on China's machinery demand, is due to post earnings after the bell on Thursday, along with Nintendo and Japan Tobacco.

Bucking the broader market was Nomura Holdings, which lost 2 percent after sources told Reuters that Japan's market regulator has sent investigators to the broker's Tokyo offices in an escalation of a probe into its suspected involvement in leaking inside information.

The Nikkei is down 5.1 percent so far this month, on track for its worst April performance in seven years, after rallying more than 19 percent in January-March to log its best first quarter gain in 24 years.

(Additional reporting by Dominic Lau and Sophie Knight; Editing by Matt Driskill)