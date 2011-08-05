TOKYO, Aug 5 The Nikkei benchmark tumbled on Friday, hit by sharp falls in U.S. stock markets as worries over the global economy appear likely to dominate , offsetting the impact of Japan's currency intervention and monetary easing the previous day.

The benchmark Nikkei fell 2.0 percent to 9,467.66, while the broader Topix shed 2.0 percent to 809.48. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Joseph Radford)