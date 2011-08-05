Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
TOKYO, Aug 5 The Nikkei benchmark tumbled on Friday, hit by sharp falls in U.S. stock markets as worries over the global economy appear likely to dominate , offsetting the impact of Japan's currency intervention and monetary easing the previous day.
The benchmark Nikkei fell 2.0 percent to 9,467.66, while the broader Topix shed 2.0 percent to 809.48. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Joseph Radford)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.