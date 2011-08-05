* Nikkei breaches a key 9,300-line

* Topix below 800 for first time since March 17

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, Aug 5 Japan's Nikkei stock benchmark tumbled on Friday to its lowest since the immediate aftermath of the March 11 earthquake, hit by sharp falls in the U.S. market as worries over the global economy dominated the mood and offset a boost from Japan's currency intervention and monetary easing the previous day.

The Dow and the S&P tumbled more than 4 percent on Thursday and the Nasdaq lost 5 percent on fears that the United States is staring at another recession and that Europe's sovereign debt crisis is swallowing two of its largest economies.

"A heavy sell-off is expected today. Negative factors are coming from overseas markets, so there's nothing Japan can do to avoid the repercussions," said Kenichi Hirano, a strategist at Tachibana Securities.

The benchmark Nikkei breached immediate support at 9,300, where the index hovered for some time after a slide that followed the March quake. The Nikkei was down 3.8 percent at 9,288.56 in early morning trade after hitting an intraday low of 9,264.09 soon after the opening.

The broader Topix fell below the 800-mark for the first time since March 17, dropping 3.4 percent to 798.33.

Analysts also said futures-led selling was dragging down the market, while retail investors may pick up some defensive stocks on dips.

"But such dip-buying may not have an impact on the overall market as foreigners are likely to be the main sellers," Hirano said.

The market's recent malaise stems from a number of factors. U.S. economic data has worsened, suggesting slowing growth from an already sluggish pace in the first half. Europe's sovereign debt crisis has defied remedies and threatens to engulf the large euro-zone economies of Spain and Italy.

"The selling isn't really anything like during a complete collapse, as the volumes aren't really there. People are tweaking their portfolios, but they're not really hammering their core positions all that much," said a trader for a foreign brokerage who did not want to be identified by name.

"It's more of a reaction to what happened in the U.S., risk-off globally." (Additional reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Edmund Klamann)