* Fading impact from FX intervention, monetary easing -fund manager

* Oil shares, financials fall sharply

* Nikkei breaches key 9,300 mark before finding support

* Topix below 800 for first time since March 17

* Investors on alert ahead of U.S. jobs data

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, Aug 5 Japan's Nikkei stock benchmark tumbled on Friday to its lowest since its post-quake plunge in March, hit by sliding U.S. stocks as worries about the global economy dominated, but the index stablised near support at 9,300 points as foreign investors appeared to have finished lightening their portfolios.

All 33 subsectors on the Topix were lower, with commodity stocks including oil refiners and trading houses underperforming after U.S. crude prices fell on Thursday to their lowest since February.

Pessimism over global stock markets also took a toll on financial shares such as securities houses and banks.

The benchmark Nikkei breached immediate support at 9,300, where the index hovered for some time after a slide that followed the March 11 earthquake and tsunami. The Nikkei was down 3.4 percent at 9,334.26 at the midday break after hitting an intraday low of 9,264.09 soon after the open.

Traders said further selling was unlikely on Friday as selling by foreigners seemed to have run its course, with the index appearing set to hover above 9,300 for the rest of the day.

If futures selling by European investors accelerates in the afternoon, however, they said the index may breach the next support level at 9,250, seen as an important strike price for Nikkei 225 options.

The broader Topix fell below the 800 mark for the first time since March 17, dropping as far as 794.16 before ending the morning session down 3.2 percent at 800.26.

The Dow and the S&P tumbled more than 4 percent on Thursday and the Nasdaq lost 5 percent on fears that the United States is staring at another recession and that Europe's sovereign debt crisis is swallowing two of its largest economies.

The market's recent malaise stems from a number of factors. U.S. economic data has worsened, suggesting slowing growth from an already sluggish pace in the first half, while Europe's sovereign debt crisis has defied remedies and threatens to engulf the large euro-zone economies of Spain and Italy.

"The selling isn't really anything like during a complete collapse, as the volumes aren't really there. People are tweaking their portfolios, but they're not really hammering their core positions all that much," said a trader for a foreign brokerage who did not want to be identified by name.

"It's more of a reaction to what happened in the U.S., risk-off globally."

IMPACT FADING

Fiscal and economic woes in Europe and the United States pushed the yen up near record highs on Thursday as investors sought the currency as a safe haven, prompting Japan to intervene in the forex markets and ease monetary policy to relieve pressure on the export-reliant economy.

But these efforts were negated by renewed concerns over the global economy after the U.S. market tumbled, reflecting bearish sentiment among investors.

"It makes sense to hold Japan stocks as long as U.S. markets are strong. But as the market cautiously awaits the outcome of U.S. jobs data on Friday, people are unloading risky assets," said Fumihito Akiyama, a fund manager at Sparx Asset Management.

"The Japanese government intended to support the stock market by intervening in the foreign exchange market, but the effects of this are fading."

Japanese Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda on Friday repeated that he was closely watching yen moves, signalling Tokyo's readiness to continue with its yen-selling intervention that media said reached a record 4 trillion yen ($50.6 billion).

Oil shares nosedived, with Inpex falling 6.3 percent to 536,000 yen and Japan Petroleum Exploration tumbling 5.0 percent to 3,580 yen after oil dropped as much as 6 percent on Thursday, hit by worries of an economic slowdown.

Financials were lower, with Nomura Holdings dropping 5.4 percent to 349 yen and Daiwa Securities falling 3.3 percent to 322 yen.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shed 3.3 percent to 379 yen and Mizuho Financial Group was down 4.7 percent at 121 yen.

Trading houses such as Mitsubishi Corp were among the biggest losers on the Nikkei 225 after U.S. crude oil prices extended their losses on Friday, as worries over the economy fuelled a commodities sell-off.

Mitsubishi, Japan's biggest commodity trader, fell 3.4 percent to 1,922 yen. Itochu Corp was down 4.5 percent at 846 yen, while the industry's No.5 player Marubeni dropped 5.4 percent to 529 yen, making it one of the 10 biggest percentage decliners on the Nikkei 225.

The trading subindex was down 3.6 percent, underperforming the broader market.

Amada Co gained 0.2 percent to 586 yen after the Nikkei publisher said the metal-processing machine maker, as well as Aozora Bank and Sony Financial Holdings , would be added to the Nikkei 225 benchmark.

Trading volume was brisk amid the worst sell-off since the March quake, reaching 1.2 billion shares on the main board by the midday break and on track to reach a three-month high for the full day, if they can break above the 2.4 billion share total for June 10.

Last week's average daily volume was 1.7 billion shares.

Underscoring the bearish sentiment, as many as 1,627 shares declined while only 22 shares, or just 1 percent of those listed on the first section, advanced. (Additional reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Edmund Klamann)