TOKYO, Aug 5 Japanese stocks tumbled on Fridayto their lowest since the post-quake rout in March, as investors run for exits after the worsening financial crisis in Europe compounded a weak U.S. economy that has come close to stalling.

The benchmark Nikkei average fell 3.7 percent to 9,299.88, while the broader Topix dropped 3.1 percent to 800.96.

The Nikkei hovered around its support at 9,300, where the index stood for some time after a slide that followed the March 11 earthquake and tsunami. Soon after the open it hit an intraday low of 9,264.09.

