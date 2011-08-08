* Goldman cuts Topix's forecasts

* Nikkei's drop seen limited after last week's tumble

* Market focused on Fed comments this week

* Nikkei may fall below 9,000 if no action by FOMC -analyst

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, Aug 8 The Nikkei average fell to a five-month low on Monday after Standard & Poor's downgraded the U.S. sovereign debt rating, dragging down all sectors across the board, although the selling appeared to have run its course for the short term.

Analysts warned, however, that persistent worries about the global economy could spark further selling in the longer term, although the Nikkei had steadied after falling 5.4 percent last week and with the dollar holding above 78 yen.

"Since the yen has not strengthened much since the downgrade and other ratings agencies did not follow suit, investors may stay on the sidelines until more catalysts emerge," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

Standard & Poor's cut the long-term U.S. credit rating by one notch to AA-plus on Friday on concerns about the government's budget deficit and rising debt burden.

Japanese Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Monday that market trust in the dollar and U.S. Treasuries had not wavered, signalling Tokyo's readiness to maintain its massive holdings of U.S. government bonds.

Noda also said Group of Seven financial leaders agreed in a telephone call early on Monday that excess volatility and disorderly movements in exchange rates were undesirable.

The benchmark Nikkei was down 1.3 percent at 9,178.03 at the midday break, while the broader Topix lost 1.7 percent to 787.67.

Volume was thin, with 820 million shares changing hands on the Tokyo stock exchange's main board, suggesting volume for the full session may fall short of last week's daily average of 2.0 billion shares.

Market analysts said that, with the Federal Reserve's policy-setting committee, the FOMC, meeting on Tuesday, investors were watching for indications from the Fed as to whether it might ease monetary policy further.

"Investors are focusing on whether the Fed may hint at a third round of quantitative easing or other easing measures. If it doesn't, investors may signal their disappointment by selling stocks," said Toshio Sumitani, a senior strategist at Tokai Tokyo Research Center. If that happens, the Nikkei may slip below 9,000 for the first time since March, he added.

Some market observers remain bearish about the global economy and its potential repercussions for the Japanese market. Goldman Sachs cut its recurring profit forecasts for companies listed on the Tokyo stock exchange's main board, saying they could expect a 5.2 percent decline in the financial year to next March, followed by a 13.3 percent rebound the following year.

The brokerage also revised down its targets for the Topix index to 850 from 890 in the next three months and to 900 from 910 in the next six months.

Olympus fell 3.5 percent to 2,453 yen after it posted a 2.15 billion yen ($27.4 million) group net loss in the April-June quarter against a profit of 1.5 billion yen in the same period a year earlier, due to weak sales following the March 11 earthquake-tsunami disaster.

Honda Motor Co was down 2.3 percent at 2,820 yen after falling as far as 2,807 yen, a nine-month intraday low, after it said it plans to recall 2.49 million cars, small SUVs and minivans worldwide to repair a software problem that could affect automatic transmissions.

The recall includes 1.5 million vehicles in the United States, about 760,000 in China and 135,142 in Canada.

Shares in Kirin Holdings dropped 1.4 percent to 1,013 yen after the beer maker lowered its annual profit forecast, reflecting a fall in domestic sales after the March 11 earthquake and less-than-expected demand in the Oceania market.

Following the revision, Nomura lowered its rating to "neutral" from "buy", saying the company seemed to be running out of options for profit growth both at home and abroad. (Editing by Edmund Klamann)