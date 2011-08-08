* Futures selling drags down Nikkei after Asia markets fall

* Goldman cuts Topix's forecasts

* Market focused on Fed comments this week

* Nikkei may fall below 9,000 if no action by FOMC -analyst

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, Aug 8 Japan's Nikkei stock average fell more than 2 percent on Monday, extending losses in afternoon trade as Asian markets tumbled after Standard & Poor's cut the United States' credit rating.

Analysts warned that persistent worries about the global economy could spark further selling in the longer term, while investors will continue reacting to the performance of other global markets.

"The three main concerns are S&P's downgrade of the U.S. debt rating, the ongoing European debt problems and inflation worries in China," said Masanaga Kono, chief strategist at Amundi Japan.

"After nothing specific came out of the G7 teleconference, futures players were testing the water for a while but reacted to sharp falls in Asian markets."

The benchmark Nikkei was down 2.1 percent at 9,104.58 in midafternoon after dropping as low as 9,057.29. The broader Topix fell 2.3 percent to 782.96.

Elsewhere in Asia, the Hang Seng Index plunged 4 percent to its lowest level in a year, while the Shanghai Composite Index dropped 3.7 percent.

Standard & Poor's cut the long-term U.S. credit rating by one notch to AA-plus on Friday on concerns about the government's budget deficit and rising debt burden.

Japanese Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Monday that market trust in the dollar and U.S. Treasuries had not wavered, signalling Tokyo's readiness to maintain its massive holdings of U.S. government bonds.

Noda also said Group of Seven financial leaders agreed in a telephone call early on Monday that excess volatility and disorderly movements in exchange rates were undesirable.

Market analysts said that, with the Federal Reserve's policy-setting committee, the FOMC, meeting on Tuesday, investors were watching for indications from the Fed as to whether it might ease monetary policy further.

"Investors are focusing on whether the Fed may hint at a third round of quantitative easing or other easing measures. If it doesn't, investors may signal their disappointment by selling stocks," said Toshio Sumitani, a senior strategist at Tokai Tokyo Research Center. If that happens, the Nikkei may slip below 9,000 for the first time since March, he added.

GLOBAL REPERCUSSIONS

Some market observers remain bearish about the global economy and its potential repercussions for the Japanese market. Goldman Sachs cut its recurring profit forecasts for companies listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board, saying they could expect a 5.2 percent decline in the financial year to next March, followed by a 13.3 percent rebound the following year.

The brokerage also revised down its targets for the Topix index to 850 from 890 in the next three months and to 900 from 910 in the next six months.

Ebara Corp , a maker of pumps and air blowers, plunged 16 percent to 371 yen after the company on Friday reported a 58 percent decline in net profit for the April-June quarter. UBS Securities cut its stock rating on Ebara to "neutral" from "buy" and lowered the stock price target to 460 yen from 680 yen.

Olympus fell 5.7 percent to 2,397 yen after it posted a 2.15 billion yen ($27.4 million) group net loss in the April-June quarter against a profit of 1.5 billion yen in the same period a year earlier, due to weak sales following the March 11 earthquake-tsunami disaster.

Honda Motor Co sagged 3 percent to 2,799 yen after it said it plans to recall 2.49 million cars, small SUVs and minivans worldwide to repair a software problem that could affect automatic transmissions.

Kirin Holdings dropped 3.1 percent to 995 yen after the beer maker lowered its annual profit forecast, reflecting a fall in domestic sales after the March 11 earthquake and less-than-expected demand in the Oceania market.

Following the revision, Nomura lowered its rating to "neutral" from "buy", saying Kirin seemed to be running out of options for profit growth both at home and abroad. (Editing by Chris Gallagher)