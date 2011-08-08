TOKYO, Aug 9 The Nikkei average is expected to fall for the fourth straight day on Tuesday and slip below the 9,000 line for the first time since March 17 after Wall Street plunged in heavy volume, reacting to the downgrade of U.S. sovereign debt.

Analysts said despite its already cheap valuations the Tokyo market is un likely avoid repercussions of the downgrade shock, prompting investors to unload risky assets.

"Most investors seem to have downplayed the impact of the S&P downgrade on U.S. debt. We may see further downside in the coming days depending on whether there is action by the Federal Reserve," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, a strategist at SMBC Friend Securities. "Investors are likely to flee stocks and shift to bonds."

Panic selling on Wall Street saw the S&P 500's worst day since December 2008, with every stock in the benchmark index ending in negative territory.

Market participants are now looking to the Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Tuesday for indications as to whether the Fed might ease monetary policy further.

Analysts also said adding to concerns about the U.S. economy and ongoing woes about European debt problems, worries about China's inflation persist in the market while investors are keeping an eye on China's consumer price data due on Tuesday morning.

Weakness in U.S. banking shares may take a toll on Japanese banks, analysts added.

Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,720, down 400 points from their Osaka JNIc1 close of 9,120.

The benchmark Nikkei closed down 2.2 percent at 9,097.56 on Monday. The broader Topix fell 2.3 percent to 782.86. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2235 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1119.46 -6.66% -79.920 USD/JPY 77.63 -0.21% -0.160 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.3162 -- -0.247 SPOT GOLD 1720.4 0.29% 4.900 US CRUDE CLc1 81.18 -0.16% -0.130 DOW JONES 10809.85 -5.55% -634.76 -------------------------------------------------------------

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- Elpida Memory Inc

Elpida, the world's No.3 maker of dynamic random-access memory, said on Monday it tumbled to a quarterly operating loss on sliding chip prices and a strong yen.

-- Toyota Industries

Toyota Industries will double its forklift production capacity in China this September, the Nikkei business daily reported.

-- Itochu Corp

Itochu plans to combine two domestic units that handle staples such as wheat and rice on Oct. 1 in response to the shrinking Japanese market, the Nikkei business daily reported.

-- Tokyo Electric Power Co

Tepco is expected to report about 500 billion yen ($6.44 billion) of extraordinary losses for the April-June quarter to make provisions for compensation to victims of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear crisis, the Nikkei reported.

-- Suzuki Motor Corp

Suzuki said it has no plans to end its partnership with Volkswagen ( VOWG_p.DE ), denying a German media report that the two automakers would part ways due to differences over leadership roles.

-- Showa Shell Sekiyu KK <5002.T

Showa Shell and Saudi Electricity Co (SEC) have started a 500-kilowatt (kW) solar power plant in Saudi Arabia, an executive at the Saudi state utility said on Monday.

--Mitsubishi Heavy Industries' , Hitachi Ltd

Mitsubishi Heavy president said his company has no plans to start merger talks with Hitachi, the Mainichi daily reported on Monday, in the first public denial by its top executive. ($1 = 77.670 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Michael Watson)