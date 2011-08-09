* Investors flee stock market -traders

* Redemptions and margin calls seen -traders

* Nikkei may see further selling unless Fed eases

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, Aug 9 The Nikkei average tumbled more than 4 percent in heavy volume Tuesday, posting the biggest one-day fall since the March earthquake as investors fled the stock market in the wake of a plunge on Wall Street and a downgrade of U.S. sovereign debt.

The mood was exacerbated by news that China's consumer price inflation rose to 6.5 percent in July from June's 6.4 percent, topping market forecasts for 6.3 percent and fuelling fears of more tightening in the world's second-largest economy.

Despite relatively cheap valuations, the Tokyo market could not avoid the repercussions of the U.S. downgrade, which prompted investors to unload risky assets.

Analysts said many investors initially underestimated the potential market impact of Standard & Poor's downgrade of U.S. debt, with the Nikkei posting a less severe slide on Monday, but it now looks vulnerable with new sell orders coming in and the potential for fund redemptions and margin calls.

"Foreign investors wasted little time to unload Japanese stocks, and there may be more selling in the coming days," said Makoto Nagahori, head of equities at Instinet, adding that investors may hedge against potential losses ahead of the Nikkei options settlement on Friday.

The benchmark Nikkei was down 4.4 percent at 8,694.31 by the midday break after falling as low as 8,656.79, just above an intraday low marked on March 17 of 8,639.56.

Analysts said if the Nikkei drops below that mark the next support is seen at 8,227.63, an intraday low posted on March 15.

The broader Topix fell 4.6 percent to 746.52.

Volume was heavy, with 1.4 billion shares changing hands on the Tokyo stock exchange's main board in the morning session, suggesting the full day's volume will top last week's average of 2.0 billion shares.

Panic selling on Wall Street brought the S&P 500's worst day since December 2008, with every stock in the benchmark index ending in negative territory.

In the Japanese market, all of the Topix's 33 subsectors were in negative territory, with oil shares and trading houses underperforming on falling crude prices.

Inpex tumbled 9.8 percent to 474,500 yen, JX Holdings dived 7.5 percent to 467 yen and Mitsui & Co fell 6.9 percent to 1,223 yen.

U.S. crude oil prices fell below $80 on Tuesday for the first time since October 2010, extending the previous day's decline of almost $6 after the U.S. rating downgrade heightened concerns about slowing economic activity and energy demand by the world's top user.

Market participants are now looking to the Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Tuesday for indications on whether the Fed might ease monetary policy further.

"Wise traders would wait until tomorrow to take positions, as selling due to the issuance of margin calls may drag the market down further," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, a strategist at SMBC Friend Securities.

Tokyo Electric Power Co plunged 11.6 percent to 344 yen after the Nikkei business daily said the utility was expected to report extraordinary losses of about 500 billion yen ($6.4 billion) for the April-June quarter to make provisions for compensation to victims of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear crisis.

Elpida Memory Inc was down 12.4 percent at 553 yen after tumbling as low as 538 yen. Investors rushed to sell shares in the world's No.3 maker of dynamic random-access memory chips after it reported a quarterly operating loss on sliding chip prices and a stronger yen. (Editing by Michael Watson)