By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, Aug 9 The Nikkei average trimmed falls after tumbling more than 4 percent in heavy volume on Tuesday as retail investors bought on dips, though the mood remained sour as focus turned to a U.S. Federal Reserve policy-setting meeting.

While foreign investors fled stocks after Wall Street tumbled in the wake of Standard & Poor's downgrade to U.S. sovereign debt, retail investors bought sharp decliners and futures players bought on dips, traders said.

The benchmark Nikkei was down 2.4 percent at 8,881.31 after falling as low as 8,656.79, just above an intraday low marked on March 17 of 8,639.56.

Analysts said that if the Nikkei drops below that point the next support is seen at 8,227.63, an intraday low posted on March 15.

The broader Topix dropped 2.5 percent to 763.33.

Tokyo shares are widely seen as undervalued as those listed on the Topix are trading just below book value, while those on Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 are at about 2.0 times book value, analysts said.

"I still don't think people are running out of here in panic, if there's such a thing as an orderly decline (this is it)," said a trader for a foreign brokerage in Tokyo. "Some people think we're massively oversold and we're due for a bounce."

Market participants are now looking to the Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Tuesday for indications on whether the Fed might ease monetary policy further.

"Wise traders would wait until tomorrow to take positions, as selling due to the issuance of margin calls may drag the market down further," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, a strategist at SMBC Friend Securities.

Panic selling on Wall Street brought the S&P 500's worst day since December 2008, with every stock in the benchmark index ending in negative territory.

NEGATIVE SECTORS

In the Japanese market, 32 of the Topix's 33 subsectors were negative, with oil shares and trading houses underperforming on falling crude prices.

Inpex tumbled 6.6 percent to 491,500 yen, JX Holdings dived 5.7 percent to 475 yen and Mitsui & Co dropped 2.2 percent to 1,223 yen.

U.S. crude oil prices fell below $80 on Tuesday for the first time since October 2010, extending the previous day's decline of almost $6 after the U.S. rating downgrade heightened concerns about slowing economic activity and energy demand by the world's top user.

Tokyo Electric Power Co saw volatile trade as retail investors unloaded the stock while day traders engaged in margin trading.

It was down 2.6 percent to 379 yen in mid-afternoon trade after hitting an intraday-low of 335 yen after the Nikkei business daily said the utility was expected to report extraordinary losses of about 500 billion yen ($6.4 billion) for the April-June quarter to make provisions for compensation to victims of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear crisis.

Elpida Memory Inc dropped 10 percent to 566 yen after tumbling as low as 538 yen. Investors rushed to sell shares in the world's No.3 maker of dynamic random-access memory chips after it reported a quarterly operating loss on sliding chip prices and a stronger yen. (Additional reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Joseph Radford)