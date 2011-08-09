TOKYO, Aug 10 The Nikkei share average is set to rebound on Wednesday, snapping a four-day losing streak, after the Federal Reserve's pledge to keep rates near zero for another two years sparked a rally in U.S. stocks.

In its policy statement, the Fed said U.S. economic growth was proving considerably weaker than expected and said inflation would remain contained for the foreseeable future. It added that the unemployment rate, currently at 9.1 percent, would come down only gradually.

Buying in U.S. stocks accelerated into the close and the S&P 500 posted its best day in more than two years, following a drop of nearly 17 percent over the past weeks.

Analysts said that while the Fed's comments on the U.S. economy may keep the yen strong against the dollar, investors are likely to cheer the central bank's decision to take action, which will prompt them to buy back most sectors on Wednesday.

"Investors will likely take heart in the fact that the Fed promised to keep rates near zero until mid-2013, so the market should be able to tolerate the strong-yen environment for the time being," said Hikaru Sato, a senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities Capital Markets.

"Also, there are hopes for ETF buying by the BOJ and the government is keeping an eye on a potential steep rise in the yen so it's not like there won't be any actions coming out of the domestic market at all."

The Bank Of Japan on Tuesday bought exchange trade funds for 25.6 billion yen.

Analysts also said there are signs that Tokyo shares are oversold. The Nikkei was 9.3 percent below its 25-day moving average as of Tuesday.

Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 9,110, up 110 points from their Osaka JNIc1 close of 9,000.

The benchmark Nikkei ended down 1.7 percent at 8,944.48 on Tuesday, after falling as low as 8,656.79 in heavy trade.

Analysts said the Nikkei is expected to trade between 9,000 and 9,200 on Wednesday.

The broader Topix lost 1.6 percent to 770.39. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2253 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1172.53 4.74% 53.070 USD/JPY 77.1 -0.12% -0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2746 -- -0.042 SPOT GOLD 1745.19 0.10% 1.790 US CRUDE CLc1 81.62 2.93% 2.320 DOW JONES 11239.77 3.98% 429.92 -------------------------------------------------------------

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- Tokyo Electric Power Co

Tepco posted a 571.76 billion yen ($7.4 billion) net loss for its first quarter on Tuesday after booking charges for compensation for the nuclear disaster and soaring fuel costs.

--Mitsui & Co

Mitsui will build a steel-processing plant in Mexico together with leading U.S. electric-furnace steelmaker Nucor Corp as steel demand soars in that market, the Nikkei said.

--Honda Motor Co

Honda is studying possible production bases overseas to replace export-bound car production in Japan that has been battered by a strong yen, a top executive said on Tuesday.

--Yamaha Motor Co

Yamaha Motor plans to invest about 7 billion yen to raise its Indian and Vietnamese motorcycle production capacity by 2013 to keep up with robust demand, the Nikkei said. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)