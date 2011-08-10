TOKYO, Aug 10 The Nikkei share average rose more than 2 percent Wednesday after the Federal Reserve's pledge to keep rates near zero for another two years sparked a rally in U.S. stocks.

The benchmark Nikkei was up 1.8 percent at 9,103.85, after reaching as high as 9,144.33.

The broader Topix gained 1.5 percent to 781.96. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)