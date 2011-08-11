UPDATE 2-Boeing wins $13.8 bln Singapore Airlines order for wide-body jets
* Airbus plan for bigger A350s on hold amid wide-body jet demand doubts (Recasts with confirmation from Singapore Airlines)
TOKYO, Aug 11 The Nikkei average resumed falling on Thursday following a rebound the day before, after rumours about the health of French banks re-ignited concerns over the euro zone's debt crisis and sent U.S. stocks down more than 4 percent.
The benchmark Nikkei average fell 2.2 percent to 8,836.06, while the broader Topix shed 2.1 percent to 760.36. (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Airbus plan for bigger A350s on hold amid wide-body jet demand doubts (Recasts with confirmation from Singapore Airlines)
* World market to be over-supplied for some time - Goldman Sachs (Updates throughout, changes dateline, previous SINGAPORE)
Feb 9 Stock exchange operator Nasdaq Inc said on Thursday that Nikolaj Kosakewitsch will take over as head of its Danish division Nasdaq Copenhagen on June 1, replacing Bjorn Sibbern.