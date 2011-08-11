TOKYO, Aug 11 The Nikkei average resumed falling on Thursday following a rebound the day before, after rumours about the health of French banks re-ignited concerns over the euro zone's debt crisis and sent U.S. stocks down more than 4 percent.

The benchmark Nikkei average fell 2.2 percent to 8,836.06, while the broader Topix shed 2.1 percent to 760.36. (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Chris Gallagher)