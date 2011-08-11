* Shift into defensives from cyclicals continues

* Yen pressures carmakers, exporters

* Banks fall after peers tumble, but volumes lukewarm

* Internet stocks charge higher as retail investors cover shorts

* Support seen at March 17 intraday low of 8,639.56

By Antoni Slodkowski

TOKYO, Aug 11 The Nikkei average resumed falling on Thursday following a rebound the day before, after rumours about the health of French banks re-ignited concerns over the euro zone's debt crisis, but drops were limited by a rise in U.S. stock futures.

Carmakers such as Nissan Motor , which slumped 3.5 percent, were among the hardest hit as funds continued their shift into domestic-demand related and defensive sectors like pharmaceuticals, on worries over the global economy and the strong yen.

Banks and other financials, already trading well below book value, also dipped after rumours about the financial health of Societe Generale , which the bank denied, triggered a selloff in European and U.S. banks.

"The Nikkei trimmed initial losses as futures players kept placing buy orders. After selling by foreigners ran its course early in the morning, we're not seeing any more big sell orders," said a trader for a major brokerage, who did not want to be identified.

U.S. stock futures SPc1 rose more than 1 percent limiting a decline in Asian stock markets.

By the midday break the benchmark Nikkei average had fallen 1.3 percent to 8,922.32, while the broader Topix shed 1.3 percent to 766.97.

Thursday's drop follows a rebound on the Federal Reserve's pledge to keep interest rates near zero for at least two more years, but even after Wednesday's snap-back, the Nikkei is hover ing some 12 percent off its post-quake closing high hit on July 8.

The losses came as investors worried the U.S. economy is grinding to a halt after weak U.S. economic data, the country losing its AAA credit rating amid acrimony in Congress and the inability of lawmakers and central bankers on both sides of the Atlantic to soothe global debt worries.

Reflecting those concerns, foreign investors sold Japanese stocks for the second week in a row in the week ending Aug 6, stepping up their selling to a net 390 billion, the largest since June 2010.

Thursday's volume was steady with some 1 billion shares changing hands on the main board by the midday break, suggesting that the day's total may be close to last week's daily average of 2.0 billion shares.

LIMITED BANK FALL

"Losses in Japanese banks are limited because they started falling from levels that were already much lower than their overseas peers," said Hiroaki Osakabe, a fund manager at Chibagin Asset Management in Tokyo.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group , Japan's largest bank by assets, fell 1.9 percent to 357 yen, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped 1.8 percent to 2,225 yen on relatively steady volume. Both banks were missing from the top five most actively traded stocks by trurnover on the main board.

By comparison, the index of European banks dropped 6.7 percent, while Bank of America Corp and Goldman Sachs both fell more than 10 percent.

"Japanese banks aren't as exposed to the peripheral debt as European banks, but they can still suffer contagion if there's any sort of financial crisis again," said a trader for a U.S. brokerage who did not want to be named.

"If we're going to see a sustainable bounce, it's going to be led by real estate, brokers and banks to certain extent. But until we see price action there, and I don't see it coming, then people will sell into any of those short-term rallies."

Analysts added that immediate support for the Nikkei looms at its intraday low hit on March 17 at 8,639.56, which marked the lowest level since the second-biggest two-day rout on record triggered by the March 11 quake.

Banks have been one of the worst hit sectors since the disaster, hurt by speculation that they may have to forgive part of their loans to Tokyo Electric Power Co , which is still struggling with a radiation crisis at its Fukushima nuclear plant.

MUFG's shares are down nearly 20 percent from pre-quake levels, in line with the banking subindex. That compares with a 14.5 percent fall for the Nikkei.

Another factor supporting the Nikkei was the strong presence of retail investors, who covered their short positions in red-hot Internet stocks.

Gree Inc , a social networking service operator, rocketed to another all-time high in heavy trade after adding 4.9 percent to 2,140 yen, boosted by earnings results and forecasts that beat market expectations.

This week the stock has gained 20 percent, compared with the Nikkei's 4 percent slump. Rival DeNA also rose 0.7 percent to 3,825 yen.

Nikon Corp was the biggest percentage gainer among the Nikkei 225 components and jumped 5.9 percent to 1,713 yen after the camera and precision equipment maker raised its forecast above market expectations on record sales of cameras and solid demand for LCD steppers. (Additional reporting by Lisa Twornite and Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Joseph Radford)