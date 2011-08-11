UPDATE 3-Oil up on U.S. gasoline stocks, but market bloated
* World market to be over-supplied for some time - Goldman Sachs (Updates throughout, changes dateline, previous SINGAPORE)
TOKYO Aug 11 The Nikkei average resumed falling on Thursday following a rebound the day before, after rumours about the health of French banks re-ignited concerns over the euro zone's debt crisis, but drops were limited by a rise in U.S. stock futures.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei average closed down 0.6 percent at 8,981.94, while the broader Topix shed 0.8 percent to 770.88. (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Michael Watson)
* World market to be over-supplied for some time - Goldman Sachs (Updates throughout, changes dateline, previous SINGAPORE)
Feb 9 Stock exchange operator Nasdaq Inc said on Thursday that Nikolaj Kosakewitsch will take over as head of its Danish division Nasdaq Copenhagen on June 1, replacing Bjorn Sibbern.
* Skywest, Inc. announces increase in quarterly dividend to $.08 per share and authorization of $100 million share repurchase program