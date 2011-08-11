TOKYO, Aug 12 The Nikkei average is set to claw back above the crucial 9,000 line on Friday, recouping some of the hefty losses sustained this week, after U.S. stocks rebounded on bargain-hunting supported by a slight dip in U.S. jobless claims.

Bargain hunters are expected to chase the battered stocks of financials up, reflecting the rebound in the sector on Wall Street, while red-hot internet shares may go even higher after Cisco jumped on stronger-than-expected earnings.

Analysts said that a shift to domestic-demand related and defensive sectors like pharmaceuticals and retail, on worries over the global economy and the strong yen, is also likely to continue.

"We've had an incredible week. The volatility has been enormous, but as the market slowly calms down and with all indicators showing Japanese stocks are oversold, we're in for a bounce," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Securities.

The Nikkei's relative strength index is hovering below 30, indicating stocks are oversold near-term.

Traders said that purchases of exchange-traded funds to the tune of 25.6 billion yen carried out by the Bank of Japan on Thursday to support the market would also help rattled investors regain confidence.

"Investors confirmed that the bottom, even in these circumstances, lurks around 8,600 and we can probably say we touched the second post-quake low there," said Hiroki, adding that further rises on the Tokyo market hinged on developments in Europe and the U.S.

The Nikkei is hovering some 11 percent off its post-quake closing high hit on July 8, after investors sold equities due to concerns about the health of the global economy and debt woes in the United States and Europe.

France's Nicolas Sarkozy and Germany's Angela Merkel are set to discuss the situation further on Tuesday.

Cisco, the world's leader in Internet networking equipment predicted revenue would increase 1 to 4 percent this quarter compared with a year ago, after posting quarterly results on Wednesday that edged past Wall Street's scaled-back expectations.

U.S. Labor Department data showed new U.S. claims for unemployment benefits dropped to a four-month low last week, a dose of better news after a spate of soft economic data.

Nikkei futures in Chicago 2NKc1 ended at 9,080, up 100 points from their Osaka JNIc1 close of 8,980.

Analysts expect the Nikkei to trade between 9,000 and 9,150.

On Thursday the Nikkei closed down 0.6 percent at 8,981.94, while the broader Topix shed 0.8 percent to 770.88.

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- Canon

Canon said on Thursday it plans to buy back up to 1.2 percent of its outstanding shares, or 50 billion yen's worth, between Aug. 12 and Sept. 16.

-- H2O Retailing , Kazokutei

H20 Retailing said on Thursday that it would make a tender offer for restaurant chain Kazokutei in a deal worth 5.3 billion yen if it acquires all of the shares, as it aims to expand into the restaurant business.

H2O, operator of Hankyu and Hanshin department stores in western Japan, said it would pay 750 yen per share for Kazokutei, which runs noodle restaurants. H2O said it has not set either a minimum or maximum limit for the shares it would buy.

-- Sojitz

Sojitz Corp's President Yutaka Kase said in an interview published on Friday in the Nikkei business daily that the trading house is targeting a 100 billion yen group pre-tax profit, possibly in fiscal 2014, and is drawing up a three-year business plan starting next fiscal year.

-- Asics

Asics Corp is expanding Asian sales of its Onitsuka Tiger brand of casual apparel, including trousers, T-shirts and shoes, the Nikkei reported on Friday.

-- Tokyo Marine Holdings

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. said on Thursday its group net profit in the April to June quarter fell 2.2 percent on year to 55.15 billion yen after the March earthquake and tsunami. Japan's second-largest property-casualty insurer also said it will buy the rest of an Hawaiian insurance firm from CNA Financial Corp for $165 million. [ID: nL3E7JB1M2]

-- Asahi Group

Australia's competition regulator said on Thursday it will not oppose Japanese beermaker Asahi Group's acquisition of the bottled water and juice business owned by Australia's P&N Beverages. (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski and Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)