TOKYO, Aug 12 The Nikkei average is set to claw
back above the crucial 9,000 line on Friday, recouping some of
the hefty losses sustained this week, after U.S. stocks
rebounded on bargain-hunting supported by a slight dip in U.S.
jobless claims.
Bargain hunters are expected to chase the battered stocks of
financials up, reflecting the rebound in the sector on Wall
Street, while red-hot internet shares may go even higher after
Cisco jumped on stronger-than-expected
earnings.
Analysts said that a shift to domestic-demand related and
defensive sectors like pharmaceuticals and retail, on worries
over the global economy and the strong yen, is also likely to
continue.
"We've had an incredible week. The volatility has been
enormous, but as the market slowly calms down and with all
indicators showing Japanese stocks are oversold, we're in for a
bounce," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex
Securities.
The Nikkei's relative strength index is hovering below 30,
indicating stocks are oversold near-term.
Traders said that purchases of exchange-traded funds to the
tune of 25.6 billion yen carried out by the Bank of Japan on
Thursday to support the market would also help rattled investors
regain confidence.
"Investors confirmed that the bottom, even in these
circumstances, lurks around 8,600 and we can probably say we
touched the second post-quake low there," said Hiroki, adding
that further rises on the Tokyo market hinged on developments in
Europe and the U.S.
The Nikkei is hovering some 11 percent off its post-quake
closing high hit on July 8, after investors sold equities due to
concerns about the health of the global economy and debt woes in
the United States and Europe.
France's Nicolas Sarkozy and Germany's Angela Merkel are set
to discuss the situation further on Tuesday.
Cisco, the world's leader in Internet networking equipment
predicted revenue would increase 1 to 4 percent this quarter
compared with a year ago, after posting quarterly results on
Wednesday that edged past Wall Street's scaled-back
expectations.
U.S. Labor Department data showed new U.S. claims for
unemployment benefits dropped to a four-month low last week, a
dose of better news after a spate of soft economic
data.
Nikkei futures in Chicago 2NKc1 ended at 9,080, up 100
points from their Osaka JNIc1 close of 8,980.
Analysts expect the Nikkei to trade between 9,000 and 9,150.
On Thursday the Nikkei closed down 0.6 percent at
8,981.94, while the broader Topix shed 0.8 percent to
770.88.
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- Canon
Canon said on Thursday it plans to buy back up to 1.2
percent of its outstanding shares, or 50 billion yen's worth,
between Aug. 12 and Sept. 16.
-- H2O Retailing , Kazokutei
H20 Retailing said on Thursday that it would make a tender
offer for restaurant chain Kazokutei in a deal worth
5.3 billion yen if it acquires all of the shares, as it aims to
expand into the restaurant business.
H2O, operator of Hankyu and Hanshin department stores in
western Japan, said it would pay 750 yen per share for
Kazokutei, which runs noodle restaurants. H2O said it has not
set either a minimum or maximum limit for the shares it would
buy.
-- Sojitz
Sojitz Corp's President Yutaka Kase said in an interview
published on Friday in the Nikkei business daily that the
trading house is targeting a 100 billion yen group pre-tax
profit, possibly in fiscal 2014, and is drawing up a three-year
business plan starting next fiscal year.
-- Asics
Asics Corp is expanding Asian sales of its Onitsuka Tiger
brand of casual apparel, including trousers, T-shirts and shoes,
the Nikkei reported on Friday.
-- Tokyo Marine Holdings
Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. said on Thursday its group net
profit in the April to June quarter fell 2.2 percent on year to
55.15 billion yen after the March earthquake and tsunami.
Japan's second-largest property-casualty insurer also said it
will buy the rest of an Hawaiian insurance firm from CNA
Financial Corp for $165 million. [ID: nL3E7JB1M2]
-- Asahi Group
Australia's competition regulator said on Thursday it will
not oppose Japanese beermaker Asahi Group's acquisition of the
bottled water and juice business owned by Australia's P&N
Beverages.
