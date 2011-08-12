* Gains hard-won as investors take profits ahead of weekend
* Cisco, U.S. Jobless claims provide support
* Financials, oil-related companies higher
* Market players take profits on domestic-demand related
shares
By Antoni Slodkowski
TOKYO, Aug 12 The Nikkei average bounced back
above the crucial 9,000 line on Friday, recouping some of the
hefty losses sustained this week, after global equities
rebounded on bargain-hunting supported by a slight dip in U.S.
jobless claims.
Bargain hunters chased the battered stocks of financials up,
reflecting the rebound in the sector on Wall Street, while
red-hot internet shares went even higher after Cisco
jumped on stronger-than-expected earnings.
Gains were limited, however, as players took profits on
recently outperforming domestic-demand related stocks like game
producers and construction firms and scooped up stocks of some
exporters and energy related companies such as Japan's largest
oil and gas developer Inpex Corp , which gained 2.8
percent.
"The rebound is a little lukewarm as investors want to
lighten their positions and take profits ahead of the weekend
after a very turbulent week," said Mitsuo Shimizu, deputy
general manager at Cosmo Securities.
By midmorning the Nikkei was up 0.5 percent at
9,027.48, while the broader Topix rose 0.6 percent to
775.31. The Nikkei is still down 3 percent on the week.
It is also hovering some 11 percent off its post-quake
closing high, hit on July 8, after investors sold equities due
to concerns about the health of the global economy and debt woes
in the United States and Europe.
Some of those worries were alleviated on Thursday after it
emerged France's Nicolas Sarkozy and Germany's Angela Merkel are
set to discuss the debt situation further on Tuesday.
"We've had an incredible week. The volatility has been
enormous, but as the market slowly calms down and with all
indicators showing Japanese stocks are oversold, we're in for a
bounce," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex
Securities.
The Nikkei's relative strength index is hovering below 30,
indicating stocks are oversold near-term.
Traders said that purchases of exchange-traded funds to the
tune of 25.6 billion yen carried out by the Bank of Japan on
Thursday to support the market also helped rattled investors
regain confidence.
"Investors confirmed that the bottom, even in these
circumstances, lurks around 8,600 and we can probably say we
touched the second post-quake low there," said Hiroki, adding
that further rises on the Tokyo market hinged on developments in
Europe and the U.S.
Canon Inc was up 4.7 percent at 3,560 yen after it
said on Thursday that it plans to buy back up to 1.2 percent of
its outstanding shares, or 50 billion yen's worth, between Aug.
12 and Sept. 16.
U.S. Labor Department data showed new U.S. claims for
unemployment benefits dropped to a four-month low last week, a
dose of better news after a spate of soft economic
data.
(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski and Lisa Twaronite; Editing by
Joseph Radford)