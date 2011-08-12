* Foreigners sell exporters, take profits ahead of weekend
* Carmakers, cyclicals offloaded on yen, global economy
worry
* Insurers, oil-related companies higher, Canon soars on
buyback
* Technical rebound eyed as RSI below 30 longest since Oct
2008
By Antoni Slodkowski
TOKYO, Aug 12 Tokyo stocks dipped further below
the 9,000 line on Friday, extending hefty losses sustained
during the most volatile week since the March 11 earthquake as
the yen's strength prompted foreigners to sell carmakers,
pulling Toyota Motor to its lowest level this year.
The Nikkei's loss took it 12 percent below its post-quake
closing high, hit on July 8, after a spike in volatility across
markets on rumours about the health of European banks, mounting
questions about the stability of funding markets and authorities
struggling to solve a crisis of confidence in Europe.
"It's a great shame, but during this week I had to
completely overhaul my strategy for this year," said Takashi
Aoki, a senior fund manager at Mizuho Asset Management, adding
that Friday's losses were exacerbated by a fall in U.S. stock
futures and position tweaking ahead of the weekend.
"We were ready to take more risk on, betting on a rebound in
corporate earnings and the post quake recovery, but now I'm
taking a much more cautious stance."
Other institutional investors took a similar approach,
piling into domestic demand-related and defensive sectors such
as pharmaceuticals and retailers, while dumping the likes of
Honda Motor Corp , which was down 12 percent on the
week, and Hitachi , which ended the week 7 percent
lower.
The Nikkei lost 0.2 percent on Friday to end at
8,963.72, while the broader Topix fell 0.4 to 768.19.
The Nikkei was down 3.6 percent on the week.
The move away from yen-sensitive and globally exposed
large-cap blue-chip exporters bolstered the most outstanding
rally of the week, that of social networking service operator
Gree Inc .
Gree rocketed up nearly 30 percent for the week in heavy
turnover, hitting all-time highs time and again, after punchy
earnings and a solid outlook at the beginning of the week
prompted JPMorgan to hike the stock's rating to "buy". On Friday
it rose 4.5 percent to 2,283 yen.
Gree's startling ascent contrasted with the fall of gaming
giant Nintendo , which hit its lowest intra-day level
since May 2004, closing down 4.6 percent at 10,900 yen a day
after it started selling the Nintendo 3DS handheld game device
with a much-reduced price tag in Japan.
Some of the selling in exporters was offset by dip-buyers
who chased the battered stocks of financials higher, reflecting
a rebound in the sector on Wall Street. Dai-ichi Life Insurance
added 2.2 percent to 93,000 yen, boosted by a hike in
April-June core profit, and T&D Holdings advanced 0.3
percent to 1,624 yen.
Volumes ahead of the weekend eased from this week's highs,
with 2.0 billion shares changing hands on the main board, in
line with the last week's daily average
A mild uptick in sentiment was apparent as players scooped
up stocks of some energy-related companies such as Japan's
largest oil and gas developer Inpex Corp , which gained
2.4 percent despite falls in prices of oil.
Market players said Friday's falls were limited as investor
confidence was boosted after purchases of exchange-traded funds
to the tune of 25.6 billion yen ($333 million) carried out by
the Bank of Japan the day before and by hopes for a technical
rebound next week.
The Nikkei's 14-day RSI, a measure of momentum that is used
to indicate overbought or oversold conditions, was below 30 for
the whole week -- the oversold threshold. That is the longest
string of days below 30 since the depths of the financial crisis
in late 2008.
"Investors confirmed that the bottom, even in these
circumstances, lurks around 8,600 and we can probably say we
touched the second post-quake low there," said Takashi Hiroki,
chief strategist at Monex Securities, adding that further rises
on the Tokyo market hinge on developments in Europe and the U.S.
Shares of Canon Inc jumped 5.6 percent to 3,590 yen
after it said on Thursday it plans to buy back up to 1.2 percent
of its outstanding shares, while Toyota Motor slipped 1.1
percent to 2,819 yen, its lowest level since Nov 1.
Decliners outpaced advancing shares by a ratio of 5 to 4.
($1 = 76.780 Japanese Yen)
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Michael
Watson)