TOKYO, Aug 15 The Nikkei benchmark climbed on Monday after global markets rose last week helped by a short-selling ban on financial stocks in Europe, while Japan's gross domestic product data in April-June showed a smaller-than-expected contraction.

The Nikkei gained 1.3 percent to 9,085.18, while the broader Topix advanced 1.2 percent to 777.65. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Joseph Radford)