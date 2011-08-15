* Nikkei seen facing resistance at 9,500 in July-Sept
-analyst
* Investors continue focusing on Japan exports, U.S. economy
* Attractive valuations a plus for Japanese stocks -analyst
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Aug 15 Japan's Nikkei stock benchmark
climbed on Monday after global markets rose last week with help
from a short-selling ban on financial stocks in Europe, while
data showed Japan's gross domestic product shrank less than
expected in April-June.
Analysts said that, while the market is likely to recoup
most of its decline last week after the GDP data, investors will
likely continue focusing on the U.S. economic recovery and
European debt problems.
"Japan's economy still relies on exports. Unless the U.S.
economy shows signs of a solid recovery, Japanese stocks may see
only limited gains in July-September," said Yoshihiro Okumura,
general manager at Chibagin Asset Management, adding that 9,500
would be a key resistance level for the Nikkei during that
period.
The Nikkei gained 0.9 percent to 9,041.90 by the
midday break, while the broader Topix advanced 0.6
percent to 772.95.
Japan's economy contracted 0.3 percent in April-June, slower
than the decline in the previous quarter as output recovers from
the devastating earthquake in March, Cabinet Office data showed
on Monday.
The quarter-on-quarter contraction was smaller than
economists' median estimate for a 0.7 percent decline and
follows a 0.9 percent contraction in January-March.
Trading was subdued due to Japan's summer "obon" holidays
with only 648 million shares changing hands on the Tokyo stock
exchange's main board, putting it on track for full-day volume
of only about half last week's daily average of 2.4 billion
shares.
Analysts said Tokyo stocks remained undervalued, with 65
percent of stocks listed on the Tokyo stock exchange's main
board trading below their book value, while the average
price-book ratio of stocks on the S&P 500 is 1.9.
"Buying of cheap Japanese stocks on dips may support the
market somewhat despite the continued strength of the yen," said
Hiroichi Nishi, general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.
The dollar briefly traded above 77 yen in early trade
but uncertainty about the yen's trend is keeping investors on
edge, analysts said.
Shares of Osaka Securities Exchange gained 8.7
percent to 411,000 yen after the Yomiuri newspaper reported on
Saturday that the Tokyo Stock Exchange plans to take it over via
a tender offer.
Shares of mid-tier homebuilder SXL Corp rocketed 52
percent to 88 yen after electronics discount chain Yamada Denki
Co said on Friday that it would launch a tender offer
for the firm.
The offer to pay 62 yen per SXL share will remain open until
Oct 4. Shares of Yamada Denki were up 1.9 percent at 5,800 yen.
Tokyo Seimitsu gained 7.2 percent to 1,294 yen in
heavy trade after the maker of chip-making equipment on Friday
nearly doubled its operating profit forecast for its
April-September first half to 4.7 billion yen ($61.2 million).
($1 = 76.770 Japanese Yen)
(Additional reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Edmund
Klamann)