* Short-term resistance seen at 9,144, then 9,432 -Nomura

* Rebound led by carmakers, other cyclicals

* OSE jumps 9 percent on report of TSE tender offer

* Volumes lukewarm due to Japan's "obon" holidays

By Antoni Slodkowski

TOKYO, Aug 15 Tokyo stocks on Monday posted their biggest daily gain in nearly two months, rallying after global markets recovered from one of the most volatile weeks since the financial crisis, and boosted by better-than-expected Japanese GDP data.

Value-hunters chased machinery makers and carmakers after these sectors led hefty losses last week, with Fanuc Ltd rising almost 5 percent, but some said their rebound may stall if the U.S. economic recovery stays subdued and European debt problems deepen.

Boosting hopes for further gains in domestic-demand related shares, such as retailers like Fast Retailing , Japan's economy contracted much less than expected in the second quarter as output recovers from the devastating earthquake in March.

Analysts expect the world's third-largest economy to rebound in July-September, probably expanding at the fastest rate among major industrialised nations as exports and factory output return to pre-disaster levels.

"The Nikkei is likely to head north over the next month," said Makoto Kikuchi, CEO of Myojo Asset management.

"If upcoming economic data from the U.S. is stronger than expected, stocks will rebound on hopes for further recovery. If it's bad, they will still rise -- but on hopes for more monetary easing," he said, adding that the latter would provide a good opportunity to sell into rallies.

The benchmark Nikkei average closed up 1.4 percent at 9,086.41, while the broader Topix gained 1.2 percent to 777.12.

The Nikkei is still down 13 percent from its pre-quake levels and 11 percent off its post-quake high hit on July 8. Asian stocks outside Japan are down 10 percent in 2011, while the Nikkei is 11.3 percent lower.

Reflecting concerns about the harsher environment for global cyclicals, Macquarie Securities downgraded Honda Motor to "neutral" from "outperform" and slashed its target price by a fifth to 2,750 yen.

"We are materially more bearish on the operating environment. We believe that consensus expectations for a product cycle-induced rally are too high, and earnings forecasts will have to come down," said Macquarie analyst Clive Wiggins in a note to clients obtained by Reuters.

UNDERVALUED

Honda gained 3.4 percent on the day, in line with other automakers, after having shed 12 percent last week -- the most among major Japanese carmakers.

Investors have also worried about the impact of the strong yen on Honda's earnings and its relatively laggard recovery from post-quake supply chain disruption. Honda gets more than 80 percent of its sales abroad.

On Monday the dollar hovered at 76.90 yen , not far from the record lows of 76.25 yen.

Chartwise, analysts expected the Nikkei may post further gains if it can quickly claw back above its recent intraday high of 9,144 hit on Aug. 10.

"This would complete a short-term double bottom formation and rapidly strengthen the sense that the market had bottomed," said Nomura Securities analyst Shoichiro Yamauchi.

Yamauchi added that if the Nikkei can recover this high, it will next head towards 9,432, a 50 percent retracement of the decline from the July 8 high to the Aug. 9 low.

Other analysts said Tokyo stocks remained undervalued, with 65 percent of stocks listed on the Tokyo stock exchange's main board trading below their book value, while the average price-book ratio of stocks on the S&P 500 is 1.9.

Trading was subdued due to Japan's summer "obon" holidays with only 1.5 billion shares changing hands on the Tokyo stock exchange's main board -- the lowest in almost a month and well below last week's daily average of 2.4 billion shares.

Shares of Osaka Securities Exchange soared 9.1 percent to 412,500 yen after the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Saturday that the Tokyo Stock Exchange plans to take it over via a tender offer.

Shares of mid-tier homebuilder SXL Corp rocketed 52 percent to their daily limit high at 88 yen after electronics discount chain Yamada Denki Co said on Friday that it would launch a tender offer for the firm.

The offer to pay 62 yen per SXL share will remain open until Oct 4. Shares of Yamada Denki were up 2.5 percent at 5,830 yen. ($1 = 76.770 Japanese Yen) (Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)