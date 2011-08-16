TOKYO, Aug 16 The Nikkei average rose on Tuesday after U.S. stocks were lifted by Google Inc's plans to buy phone hardware maker Motorola Mobility .

The benchmark Nikkei average gained 0.6 percent to 9,140.21, while the broader Topix gained 0.6 percent to 781.86. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Joseph Radford)