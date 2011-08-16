* Google deal to buy Motorola Mobility lifts U.S. shares

* Nikkei rise could be capped by strong yen

* May take time for Nikkei to regain ground -analyst

* U.S. econ still casts pall after weak manufacturing data

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, Aug 16 The Nikkei average rose on Tuesday after U.S. stocks were lifted by Google Inc's plans to buy phone hardware maker Motorola Mobility, but analysts said that gains may be limited by ongoing concerns about the strong yen.

Google is paying $12.5 billion to buy Motorola Mobility in its biggest-ever deal, finally securing a swathe of valuable mobile patents to ramp up a war with Apple Inc and other rivals.

Analysts said that trading may continue to be subdued, with only 1.5 billion shares changing hands on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board on Monday due to Japan's summer "obon" holidays.

"On top of the summer lull, it may take a while for the Japanese market to regain ground after days of sharp selling last week," said Masatoshi Sato, a senior strategist at Mizuho Investors Securities.

"Investors have unloaded risky assets. While concerns about the U.S. economy persist, they are unlikely to come back to stocks."

The benchmark Nikkei average gained 0.3 percent to 9,113.54, while the broader Topix advanced 0.5 percent to 781.15.

The Nikkei has shed 7.6 percent since the beginning of August and is 6 percent below its 25-day moving average of 9,656.06.

Manufacturing in the New York area contracted for the third straight month in August, data showed on Monday, tempering any lingering hopes for a rebound in the U.S. economy in the second half of the year.

The New York Federal Reserve's Empire State index showed the general business conditions index fell to minus 7.72 in August from minus 3.76 the month before. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a reading of zero.

"Investors may pick up Tokyo stocks with attractive valuations, but overall, foreign currency levels will likely continue dominating the market mood during the day," said Hiroichi Nishi, general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.

Tokyo shares remained undervalued, with 65 percent of stocks listed on the Tokyo exchange's main board trading below book value, while the average price-to-book ratio of stocks on the S&P 500 is 1.9.

The strong yen continued to make investors jittery, however. The dollar traded at 76.84 yen in morning trade.

Shares sensitive to domestic demand, such as real estate firms, outperformed, with Mitsubishi Estate rising 2.5 percent to 1,242 yen and Mitsui Fudosan adding 3.6 percent to 1,274 yen.

(Editing by Joseph Radford)