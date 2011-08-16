MOVES-MUFG Securities names Anne Gebuhrer executive director of EMEA
Feb 6 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) hired Anne Gebuhrer to head its European Financial Institutions Debt Capital Markets (DCM).
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Aug 16 The Nikkei average edged higher on Tuesday as defensive stocks such as real estate companies gained, while mobile suppliers were lifted by Google Inc's plans to buy phone hardware maker Motorola Mobility.
The Nikkei gained 0.2 percent to 9,107.43, while the broader Topix added 0.3 percent to 779.06. (Editing by Joseph Radford)
Feb 6 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) hired Anne Gebuhrer to head its European Financial Institutions Debt Capital Markets (DCM).
* Disney CEO Robert Iger may extend tenure again- WSJ, citing sources Source http://on.wsj.com/2kEpSUG
LONDON, Feb 6 Emerging equities rose to five-month highs on Monday after solid Chinese services sector data and disappointing U.S. wage growth that raised hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve would not hike rates as quickly as previously feared.