By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, Aug 16 The Nikkei average edged higher on Tuesday as defensive stocks such as real estate companies gained, while mobile suppliers were lifted by Google Inc's plans to buy phone hardware maker Motorola Mobility.

The Nikkei gained 0.2 percent to 9,107.43, while the broader Topix added 0.3 percent to 779.06. (Editing by Joseph Radford)