By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Aug 17 The Nikkei average fell on Wednesday after a meeting between the heads of France and Germany failed to quell doubts about euro-zone leaders' ability to contain sovereign debt woes.
The benchmark Nikkei ended 0.6 percent lower at 9,057.26, while the broader Topix shed 0.3 percent to 776.65.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
UPDATE 6-Ethics review sought after Trump adviser touts Ivanka Trump products
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 A Congressional committee said on Thursday it was seeking a review into whether senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway had violated ethics rules by using her position to promote product lines of President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, a day after he attacked a retailer for dropping them.