TOKYO, Aug 18 Japan's Nikkei stock average slipped on Thursday, falling further from a one-week high hit the previous day as worries about the global growth outlook kept investors from buying ahead of a series of U.S. economic data.

The benchmark Nikkei fell 0.4 percent to 9,025.45, while the broader Topix index fell 0.4 percent to 773.96. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)