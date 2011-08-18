TOKYO, Aug 18 Japan's Nikkei stock average fell for a second straight day on Thursday and dropped below the closely watched 9,000-line, hurt by the yen's persistent strength and fears the United States might be heading for another recession, with many investors on the sidelines ahead of U.S. economic data.

The benchmark Nikkei fell 1.3 percent to 8,943.76, slipping further from a one-week intraday high of 9,150.31 hit on Tuesday.

The broader Topix index shed 1.2 percent to 767.31. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)