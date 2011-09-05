* Nomura tumbles after being sued by U.S. regulator

* Euro-sensitive firms hurt by weaker euro

* Sell-off in Asia shares adds to Nikkei pressure

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Sept 5 Japan's Nikkei stock average skidded 1.7 percent on Monday, wiping out gains made last week as the euro weakened against the yen and investors worried that U.S. jobs measures expected this week will not be enough to prevent another U.S. recession.

Nomura Holdings tumbled nearly 5 percent after the brokerage became one of 17 financial institutions to be sued by the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency for allegedly misrepresenting material information when selling mortgage-backed securities.

Monday is a U.S. holiday, and investors are looking ahead to President Obama's speech to Congress, scheduled for Thursday, on how he plans to boost the economy.

"Some don't expect much in the way of concrete measures from Obama. There won't be any magic rebound," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, strategist at SMBC Friend Securities.

The U.S. economy failed to create new jobs on a net basis for the first time in nearly a year, according to the Labor Department's monthly nonfarm payrolls survey released on Friday. The report raised concern that action by the Federal Reserve alone might not be enough to solve the economy's problems.

"Asian shares are being sold off after the U.S. jobs data, and this in turn is adding pressure to the Japanese market," said Kazuhiro Takahashi, general manager at Daiwa Securities.

The Nikkei was down 1.7 percent at 8,797.89 at the midday break. It had gained 1.7 percent last week on expectations the Fed would introduce new stimulus steps to bolster the U.S. economy.

The broader Topix index dropped 1.6 percent to 757.21.

Volume was thin, with 660 million shares changing hands on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board, on track to undershoot last week's average of 1.81 billion.

The Nikkei's fall was in line with a 2 percent decline for U.S. stocks after the jobs data.

"In this atmosphere, foreign investors are likely to remain risk-averse and inactive, and Japan's recent 'flat sentiment' and range-bound trading is likely to continue this week," said Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi Investment Management Co.

Stocks with significant euro zone exposure underperformed after the euro fell to a fresh three-week low against the dollar on Monday, and weakened against the yen.

Sony Corp lost 3.3 percent to 1,571 yen, TDK Corp fell 2.9 percent to 3,160 yen and Toshiba Corp shed 1.9 percent to 315 yen.

Nomura tumbled 4.6 percent to 308 yen. It is being sued over $2 billion worth of securities. .

Fast Retailing Co dropped 2.4 percent to 13,800 yen in heavy trading after it said domestic same-store sales in August at its Uniqlo clothing chain fell 9.4 percent from the same month a year ago, the first fall in three months. (Editing by Chris Gallagher)