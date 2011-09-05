TOKYO, Sept 5 Japan's Nikkei stock average skidded nearly 2 percent on Monday, wiping out last week's gains, hurt by a weaker euro and a U.S. employment report that raised worries President Barack Obama's job measures will not be enough to prevent another U.S. recession.
The Nikkei ended down 1.9 percent at 8,784.46, erasing last week's 1.7 percent gain made on expectations of more U.S. easing. The broader Topix index dropped 1.8 percent to 755.82. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite)
BRIEF-Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services
* Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UPDATE 6-Ethics review sought after Trump adviser touts Ivanka Trump products
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 A Congressional committee said on Thursday it was seeking a review into whether senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway had violated ethics rules by using her position to promote product lines of President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, a day after he attacked a retailer for dropping them.