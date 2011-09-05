TOKYO, Sept 5 Japan's Nikkei stock average skidded nearly 2 percent on Monday, wiping out last week's gains, hurt by a weaker euro and a U.S. employment report that raised worries President Barack Obama's job measures will not be enough to prevent another U.S. recession.

The Nikkei ended down 1.9 percent at 8,784.46, erasing last week's 1.7 percent gain made on expectations of more U.S. easing. The broader Topix index dropped 1.8 percent to 755.82. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite)