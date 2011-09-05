* Nomura tumbles after being sued by U.S. regulator

* Euro-sensitive firms hurt by weaker euro

* Honda hits session low after recall news

* Obama jobs speech awaited later this week

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Sept 5 Japan's Nikkei average skidded nearly 2 percent on Monday to wipe out last week's gains, hurt by a weaker euro and a U.S. jobs report that raised worries President Barack Obama's job measures will not be enough to prevent another U.S. recession.

Firms with high sales ratios in Europe were hurt when the euro weakened against the yen, while Honda Motor extended losses after recall news.

Nomura Holdings tumbled 4.6 percent on news it is one of 17 firms being sued by a U.S. government agency which accuses them of misrepresenting information on mortgage-backed securities in relation to the 2008 housing loan crisis.

If U.S. job measures disappoint and U.S. losses continue, traders say the Nikkei's next target is the Aug. 22 low of 8,619.21.

"It's hard to determine where the Nikkei's bottom might be this week, because so much depends on factors like the U.S. job steps and the direction of U.S. stocks," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, a market analyst at Monex Inc.

But some market participants said further losses were likely to be limited by expectations that the Bank of Japan will continue to step in and buy exchange-traded funds.

"Some don't expect much in the way of concrete measures from Obama. There won't be any magic rebound," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, a strategist at SMBC Friend Securities.

"On the other hand, employment is a lagging indicator, not a leading one, and Japanese stock losses could present a buying opportunity if U.S. markets recover later this week and Japan follows their lead."

The Nikkei ended down 1.9 percent at 8,784.46, erasing last week's 1.7 percent gain made on expectations of more U.S. easing. The broader Topix index fell 1.8 percent to 755.82.

Volume was thin, with 1.60 billion shares changing hands on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board, below last week's average of 1.81 billion. Decliners outnumbered advancers 1,236 to 311 on the main board.

The Nikkei's fall was in line with U.S. stocks' 2 percent drop after Friday's jobs data, which showed the economy failed to create new jobs on a net basis for the first time in nearly a year. The report raised concern that action by the Federal Reserve alone might not be enough to solve the economy's problems.

Obama is set to deliver his jobs-focused speech to Congress on Thursday. U.S. markets are closed for a holiday on Monday.

"In this atmosphere, foreign investors are likely to remain risk-averse and inactive, and Japan's recent 'flat sentiment' and range-bound trading is likely to continue this week," said Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi Investment Management Co.

Stocks with significant euro zone exposure underperformed after the euro fell to a fresh three-week low against the dollar on Monday, and weakened against the yen.

Sony Corp lost 4.0 percent to 1,560 yen, TDK Corp fell 4.2 percent to 3,120 yen and Toshiba Corp shed 2.5 percent to 313 yen.

Nomura, which is being sued over $2 billion worth of securities, tumbled to 308 yen. .

Honda shares closed down 4.7 percent at 2,389 yen after falling as low as 2,378 yen. It said on Monday it will recall about 960,000 Fit subcompacts and other models globally to repair defects, including malfunctioning power window switches.

Fast Retailing pared losses but still ended down 1.7 percent at 13,900 yen in heavy trading after it said domestic same-store sales in August at its Uniqlo clothing chain fell 9.4 percent from the same month last year, the first fall in three months. (Editing by Michael Watson)