TOKYO, Sept 6 Japan's Nikkei average is expected to slip Tuesday after U.S. stock futures fell in line with a sell-off in Europe on concerns about banks and global recession fears.

The Nikkei is expected to trade in a range of 8,600 to 8,750, but there is a chance of a greater decline if support at the 8,600 level fails to hold, traders said.

The Nikkei's first downside target is the Aug. 22 low of 8,619.21, said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.

"U.S. shares will drop when they open later today, but there's a chance there will be some buybacks throughout the U.S. day and losses will be pared, so this expectation could provide some downside support and prevent an aggressive sell-off in Tokyo," Hirano said.

Japanese companies with significant euro zone exposure underperformed on Monday and will likely do so again on Tuesday, as the European currency continued to tumble.

European stocks plummeted 4 percent on Monday, with banks dropping to a more than two year low, on fears about the future of the euro zone, weak economic growth and threats to the banking sector.

On Monday, the Nikkei ended down 1.9 percent at 8,784.46, erasing last week's 1.7 percent gain made on expectations of more U.S. easing. The broader Topix index fell 1.8 percent to 755.82.

U.S. markets were closed for a holiday on Monday. S&P 500 e-mini futures <0#ES:> were last down 32.0 points at 1,137.25.

The Nikkei's fall tracked a 2 percent drop in U.S. stocks after Friday's nonfarm payrolls report, which raised fears that additional easing by the Federal Reserve alone might not prevent the U.S. from slipping back into recession.

President Barack Obama is set to deliver a jobs-focused speech to Congress on Thursday.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2319 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1173.97 -2.53% -30.450 USD/JPY 76.9 -0.03% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9944 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1899.29 -0.04% -0.760 US CRUDE CLc1 83.23 -3.72% -3.220 DOW JONES 11240.26 -2.20% -253.31 -------------------------------------------------------------

> U.S. labor market woes sink Wall Street > Euro falls broadly as euro zone risks mount > US bonds gain on Fed bond purchase hopes > Gold nears record above $1,900, safety bid revives > Brent slips towards $110 on recession worries

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- Mitsui Chemicals

Mitsui Chemicals Inc expects to realize the goal of earning 50 percent of its sales overseas roughly five years earlier than initially planned, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday, citing President Toshikazu Tanaka.

-- FamilyMart

FamilyMart Co's group operating profit in the March-August period likely rose 10 percent on the year to roughly 24 billion yen ($312 million), beating its 22.1 billion yen forecast and marking a record for the first half of its business year, the Nikkei reported on Tuesday.

-- Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co sold about 94,700 new vehicles last month in China, a 26.1 percent increase from the same month a year earlier and the fourth straight month of double-digit year-on-year sales growth, the Nikkei reported Tuesday.

-- Kinki Nippon Tourist

Kinki Nippon Tourist Co will partner with TravelSky Technology Ltd, China's dominant aviation information service provider, to sell accommodation to Chinese travel agencies that handle trips to Japan, the Nikkei reported Tuesday. ($1 = 76.970 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Michael Watson)