TOKYO, Sept 6 Japan's Nikkei average opened down more than 1 percent on Tuesday, as U.S. stock futures fell in line with a sell-off in Europe on concerns about banks and global recession fears.

The Nikkei was down 1.1 percent at 8,689.89 soon after the open. The broader Topix index fell 0.8 percent to 749.94. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)