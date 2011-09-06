* Japan on track for third day of losses

* Some fear "SQ"-related selling

* Investors await Obama speech on jobs steps

* Toshiba slides on equity financing fears

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Sept 6 Japan's Nikkei average fell to a two-week low on Tuesday, hurt after sovereign debt fears pummelled European stocks and as investors worry upcoming U.S. job measures will not be enough to boost confidence in the slowing U.S. economy.

Toshiba Corp tumbled on worries that it may turn to equity financing on a report it will further increase its stake in nuclear power plant firm Westinghouse Electric Co, while this Friday's settlement of futures and options also weighed on the market.

Much of the market's attention has now swung to President Barack Obama's jobs-focused speech to Congress on Thursday.

"Some think we can't expect much from Obama's speech, and as long as there are fears of a 'double dip' recession in the U.S. and sovereign debt problems and slowing growth in Europe, investors have no incentive to buy the cyclical shares that make up a big part of the Japanese market," said Koichi Ogawa, chief portfolio manager at Daiwa SB Investments.

The Nikkei slipped 1.2 percent to 8,676.12 in thin trade by the midday break, on track for its third session of losses after it wiped out last week's gains on Monday.

The next downside target is its Aug. 22 low of 8,619.21, the lowest intraday level since March 15, when stocks were sold off after the earthquake and tsunami.

The broader Topix index fell 1.1 percent to 747.79.

Still, Tuesday's declines were less dramatic than Monday's 4 percent slide in European stocks, which skidded on fears about the future of the euro zone, weak growth and threats to the banking sector.

Some participants said Tokyo stocks were supported by hopes that the U.S. market reaction will not be as severe. U.S. markets will reopen Tuesday after a holiday on Monday.

"U.S. shares will drop when they open later today, but there's a chance there will be some buying back throughout the U.S. day and losses will be pared, so this expectation could provide some downside support and prevent an aggressive sell-off in Tokyo," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.

S&P 500 e-mini futures <0#ES:> were last down 28.0 points, or 2.4 percent, at 1,141.25.

Some 882 million shares changed hands on the main board and volume was poised to undershoot last week's daily average of 1.81 billion shares.

Toshiba Corp fell 5.8 percent to 295 yen. The Wall Street Journal said Toshiba is in talks further increase its stake in nuclear power plant firm Westinghouse Electric Co, buying out Shaw Group's 20 percent holding.

FamilyMart Co rose 1.5 percent to 2,855 yen after the Nikkei business daily reported its operating profit in the March-August period likely rose 10 percent from the same period last year and mark a record for the first half of its business year.

The Nikkei's 1.9 percent fall on Monday tracked a drop in U.S. stocks after Friday's nonfarm payrolls report, which raised fears that additional easing by the Federal Reserve alone might not prevent the United States from slipping back into recession.

($1 = 76.970 Japanese Yen) (Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)