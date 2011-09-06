* Japan on track for third day of losses
* Some fear "SQ"-related selling
* Investors await Obama speech on jobs steps
* Toshiba slides on equity financing fears
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Sept 6 Japan's Nikkei average fell to a
two-week low on Tuesday, hurt after sovereign debt fears
pummelled European stocks and as investors worry upcoming U.S.
job measures will not be enough to boost confidence in the
slowing U.S. economy.
Toshiba Corp tumbled on worries that it may turn to
equity financing on a report it will further increase its stake
in nuclear power plant firm Westinghouse Electric Co, while this
Friday's settlement of futures and options also weighed on the
market.
Much of the market's attention has now swung to President
Barack Obama's jobs-focused speech to Congress on Thursday.
"Some think we can't expect much from Obama's speech, and as
long as there are fears of a 'double dip' recession in the U.S.
and sovereign debt problems and slowing growth in Europe,
investors have no incentive to buy the cyclical shares that make
up a big part of the Japanese market," said Koichi Ogawa, chief
portfolio manager at Daiwa SB Investments.
The Nikkei slipped 1.2 percent to 8,676.12 in thin
trade by the midday break, on track for its third session of
losses after it wiped out last week's gains on Monday.
The next downside target is its Aug. 22 low of 8,619.21, the
lowest intraday level since March 15, when stocks were sold off
after the earthquake and tsunami.
The broader Topix index fell 1.1 percent to 747.79.
Still, Tuesday's declines were less dramatic than Monday's 4
percent slide in European stocks, which skidded on fears about
the future of the euro zone, weak growth and threats to the
banking sector.
Some participants said Tokyo stocks were supported by hopes
that the U.S. market reaction will not be as severe. U.S.
markets will reopen Tuesday after a holiday on Monday.
"U.S. shares will drop when they open later today, but
there's a chance there will be some buying back throughout the
U.S. day and losses will be pared, so this expectation could
provide some downside support and prevent an aggressive sell-off
in Tokyo," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana
Securities.
S&P 500 e-mini futures <0#ES:> were last down 28.0 points,
or 2.4 percent, at 1,141.25.
Some 882 million shares changed hands on the main board and
volume was poised to undershoot last week's daily average of
1.81 billion shares.
Toshiba Corp fell 5.8 percent to 295 yen. The Wall
Street Journal said Toshiba is in talks further increase its
stake in nuclear power plant firm Westinghouse Electric Co,
buying out Shaw Group's 20 percent holding.
FamilyMart Co rose 1.5 percent to 2,855 yen after
the Nikkei business daily reported its operating profit in the
March-August period likely rose 10 percent from the same period
last year and mark a record for the first half of its business
year.
The Nikkei's 1.9 percent fall on Monday tracked a drop in
U.S. stocks after Friday's nonfarm payrolls report, which raised
fears that additional easing by the Federal Reserve alone might
not prevent the United States from slipping back into recession.
($1 = 76.970 Japanese Yen)
(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)