* Japan stocks on track for third day of losses
* Selling accelerates on futures selling
* Investors await Obama speech on jobs steps
* Toshiba slides on equity financing fears
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Sept 6 Japan's Nikkei average fell more
than 2 percent to a six-month low on Tuesday after sovereign
debt fears pummelled European stocks and as investors worry
upcoming U.S. job measures will not be enough to boost
confidence in the slowing U.S. economy.
Analysts said selling accelerated in the afternoon after
investors including commodity trading advisors placed sell
orders in Nikkei futures as U.S. stock futures fell. S&P 500
e-mini futures <0#ES:> were last down 2.8 percent and Dow Jones
Industrial Average futures <0#DJ:> dropped 2 percent.
"It's mainly because of weakness in the euro. Programme
traders were selling futures around the world, and other
investors also sold because they expect U.S. stocks to fall
tonight," said Hiroichi Nishi, general manager at SMBC Nikko
Securities.
Much of the market's attention has swung to President Barack
Obama's jobs-focused speech to Congress on Thursday.
"Some think we can't expect much from Obama's speech, and as
long as there are fears of a 'double dip' recession in the U.S.
and sovereign debt problems and slowing growth in Europe,
investors have no incentive to buy the cyclical shares that make
up a big part of the Japanese market," said Koichi Ogawa, chief
portfolio manager at Daiwa SB Investments.
The Nikkei was down 2 percent at 8,609.72 in
midafternoon trade, having dropped below the closely watched
Aug. 22 low of 8,619.21. That marked its lowest since March 15,
when stocks were sold off after the earthquake and tsunami.
The broader Topix index fell 1.9 percent to 741.48.
This Friday's settlement of futures and options also weighed
on the market.
Toshiba Corp tumbled 6.4 percent to 293 yen on
worries that it may turn to equity financing, after the Wall
Street Journal reported that Toshiba is in talks to increase its
stake in nuclear power plant firm Westinghouse Electric Co, by
buying out Shaw Group's 20 percent
holding.
Bank stocks slumped after Monday's sell-off of their
European counterparts on euro zone sovereign debt
fears.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group was down 2.9
percent at 2,110 yen, after falling to a lifetime low of 2,108
yen earlier. Mizuho Financial Group was down 0.9
percent at 111 yen, after earlier matching its lifetime low of
110 yen. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group fell 3.3
percent to 323 yen.
But shares of electric power providers soared after new
industry minister Yoshio Hachiro said he aims to resume
operation of idled nuclear reactors in Japan as soon as
possible.
Shikoku Electric Power Co gained 5 percent to 2,074
yen, Kansai Electric Power Co added 4.6 percent to
1,444 yen and Hokuriku Electric Power Co advanced 4.5
percent to 1,450 yen.
($1 = 76.970 Japanese Yen)
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)