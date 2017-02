By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, Sept 6 Japan's Nikkei average fell more than 2 percent to a six-month low on Tuesday after sovereign debt fears pummelled European stocks and as investors worried upcoming U.S. job measures will not be enough to boost confidence in the slowing U.S. economy.

The Nikkei closed down 2.2 percent at 8,590.57, having fallen below the closely watched Aug. 22 low of 8,619.21. That marked its lowest since March 15, when stocks were sold off after the earthquake and tsunami.

The broader Topix index fell 1.9 percent to 741.20. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)