By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, Sept 6 Japan's Nikkei average slid 2.2 percent on Tuesday to a 2-1/2 year closing low after sovereign debt fears pummelled European stocks and as investors worried upcoming U.S. job measures will not be enough to boost confidence in the slowing U.S. economy.

While market participants say Tokyo stocks have priced in expected declines in U.S. stocks overnight and may not fall much further on Wednesday, longer-term the outlook is looking bleaker.

"The selling does not seem to stop, and it's eerie. It's partly because foreign investors keep selling," said a senior fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.

Analysts said selling accelerated in the afternoon commodity trading advisors and other investors sold Nikkei futures as U.S. stock futures fell on fears that euro zone debt woes were worsening and could trigger a second full-blown banking crisis.

"It's mainly because of weakness in the euro. Programme traders are selling futures around the world, and other investors also sold because they expect U.S. stocks to fall tonight," said Hiroichi Nishi, general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.

The Nikkei ended down 2.2 percent at 8,590.57 in active trade, falling below its closely watched Aug. 22 low of 8,619.21 and marking its lowest intraday level since March 15, when stocks were sold off after the earthquake and tsunami.

The broader Topix index fell 1.9 percent to 741.20.

S&P 500 e-mini futures <0#ES:> were down 2.4 percent and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures <0#DJ:> dropped 2 percent.

Much of the market's attention has swung to President Barack Obama's jobs-focused speech to Congress on Thursday.

"Some think we can't expect much from Obama's speech, and as long as there are fears of a 'double dip' recession in the U.S. and sovereign debt problems and slowing growth in Europe, investors have no incentive to buy the cyclical shares that make up a big part of the Japanese market," said Koichi Ogawa, chief portfolio manager at Daiwa SB Investments.

Toshiba Corp tumbled 5.1 percent to 297 yen on worries that it may turn to equity financing, after the Wall Street Journal reported that Toshiba is in talks to increase its stake in nuclear power plant firm Westinghouse Electric Co, by buying out Shaw Group's 20 percent holding.

Bank stocks slumped after Monday's sell-off in their European counterparts. ID:nL5E7K50E8]

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group was down 3.4 percent at 2,098 yen, after falling to a lifetime low of 2,096 yen earlier. Mizuho Financial Group was down 1.8 percent at 110 yen. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group fell 2.7 percent to 325 yen.

Some 2.1 billion shares changed hands on the Tokyo stock exchange's main board, higher than last week's average volume of 1.81 billion shares.

($1 = 76.970 Japanese Yen) (Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite and Takeshi Yoshiike; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)