* Japan stocks fell for third day
* Selling accelerates on futures selling
* Investors await Obama speech on jobs steps
* Toshiba slides on equity financing fears
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Sept 6 Japan's Nikkei average slid 2.2
percent on Tuesday to a 2-1/2 year closing low after sovereign
debt fears pummelled European stocks and as investors worried
upcoming U.S. job measures will not be enough to boost
confidence in the slowing U.S. economy.
While market participants say Tokyo stocks have priced in
expected declines in U.S. stocks overnight and may not fall much
further on Wednesday, longer-term the outlook is looking
bleaker.
"The selling does not seem to stop, and it's eerie. It's
partly because foreign investors keep selling," said a senior
fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.
Analysts said selling accelerated in the afternoon as
commodity trading advisors and other investors sold Nikkei
futures as U.S. stock futures fell on fears that euro zone debt
woes were worsening and could trigger a second full-blown
banking crisis.
"It's mainly because of weakness in the euro. Programme
traders are selling futures around the world, and other
investors also sold because they expect U.S. stocks to fall
tonight," said Hiroichi Nishi, general manager at SMBC Nikko
Securities.
The Nikkei ended down 2.2 percent at
8,590.57 in active trade, falling below its closely watched Aug.
22 low of 8,619.21 and marking its lowest intraday level since
March 15, when stocks were sold off after the earthquake and
tsunami.
Friday's settlement of futures and options also weighed on
the market.
The broader Topix index fell 1.9 percent
to 741.20.
S&P 500 e-mini futures <0#ES:> were down 2.4
percent and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures <0#DJ:> dropped
2 percent.
Much of the market's attention has swung to President Barack
Obama's jobs-focused speech to Congress on Thursday.
"Some think we can't expect much from Obama's speech, and as
long as there are fears of a 'double dip' recession in the U.S.
and sovereign debt problems and slowing growth in Europe,
investors have no incentive to buy the cyclical shares that make
up a big part of the Japanese market," said Koichi Ogawa, chief
portfolio manager at Daiwa SB Investments.
Toshiba Corp tumbled 5.1 percent to 297 yen on
worries that it may turn to equity financing, after the Wall
Street Journal reported that Toshiba is in talks to increase its
stake in nuclear power plant firm Westinghouse Electric Co, by
buying out Shaw Group's 20 percent
holding.
Bank stocks slumped after Monday's sell-off in their
European counterparts. ID:nL5E7K50E8]
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group was down 3.4
percent at 2,098 yen, after falling to a lifetime low of 2,096
yen earlier. Mizuho Financial Group was down 1.8
percent at 110 yen. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group fell
2.7 percent to 325 yen.
But shares of utilities jumped after new industry minister
Yoshio Hachiro said he aims to resume operation of idled nuclear
reactors in Japan as soon as possible.
Shikoku Electric Power Co gained 4.4 percent to
2,063 yen, Kansai Electric Power Co added 3.5 percent
to 1,429 yen and Hokuriku Electric Power Co advanced
3.5 percent to 1,436 yen.
Some 2.1 billion shares changed hands on the Tokyo stock
exchange's main board, higher than last week's average volume of
1.81 billion shares.
($1 = 76.970 Japanese Yen)
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite and Takeshi Yoshiike;
Editing by Edwina Gibbs)