TOKYO, Sept 7 The Nikkei benchmark is set to climb on bargain-hunting on Wednesday after European debt fears sent it tumbling to a 2-1/2 year closing low a day earlier.

Nikkei futures in Chicago 2NKc1 ended at 8,730, up 120 points, or 1.4 percent from their Osaka JNIc1 close of 8,610.

"As long as we do not see a jolt in the foreign exchange market, short-covering may lift severely battered stocks such as exporters," said Yumi Nishimura, a senior markets analyst at Daiwa Securities. "U.S. ISM data should also help the mood."

The Institute for Supply Management said its services index rose to 53.3 last month from 52.7 in July. That topped the 51.0 median forecast in a Reuters poll of 71 economists.

In the foreign exchange market, the Swiss franc plunged nearly 10 percent against the euro on Tuesday, posting its worst day ever, after Switzerland's central bank jolted markets by setting a limit on how much the franc can gain.

Analysts also said that after a 5.2 percent drop for Tokyo stocks in the past three days, valuations show stocks listed on the main board trading at price-to-book ratio of 0.92, the lowest level this year.

The Nikkei ended down 2.2 percent at 8,590.57 on Tuesday in active trade, falling below its closely watched Aug. 22 low of 8,619.21 and marking its lowest intraday level since March 15, when stocks were sold off after the earthquake and tsunami.

The broader Topix index fell 1.9 percent to 741.20.

Analysts said that the Nikkei is expected to trade between 8,600-8,800 on Wednesday.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2250 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1165.24 -0.74% -8.730 USD/JPY 77.68 0.18% 0.140 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9823 -- -0.012 SPOT GOLD 1867.85 0.18% 3.440 US CRUDE CLc1 86.5 0.56% 0.480 DOW JONES 11139.30 -0.90% -100.96 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Wall St down on Europe; bear market fears grow > Swiss franc plunges 10 pct vs euro on SNB shocker > Tuesday's long-end rally may not last the week > Gold jumps to record on Swiss euro peg, then eases > Brent up on supply worry, US crude dips with equities

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- Toshiba

Shaw Group said it will sell its 20 percent stake in nuclear power plant company Westinghouse Electric Co to Japan's Toshiba Corp to eliminate nearly $1.7 billion of debt and strengthen its balance sheet.

--Japan Tobacco

Selling the government's stake in Japan Tobacco is a better option than raising the cigarette tax to finance reconstruction from the March disaster, the company said.

--Kirin Holdings

Kirin said Tuesday that it has found a lactic acid bacterium that invigorates immune cells, the Nikkei reported. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)