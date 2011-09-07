UPDATE 2-Alibaba's Ant Financial to raise as much as $3 bln in debt -source
* Funds to be used for MoneyGram acquisition, boost investments
TOKYO, Sept 7 The Nikkei benchmark climbed on bargain-hunting on Wednesday after European debt fears sent it tumbling to a 2-1/2 year closing low a day earlier.
The Nikkei rose 1.8 percent to 8,741.42. The broader Topix index added 1.4 percent to 751.82. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Funds to be used for MoneyGram acquisition, boost investments
* Pernod Ricard still expects to stabilise Absolut vodka sales in U.S. in medium-term
* Central European Media Enterprises LTD. reports results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2016