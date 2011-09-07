TOKYO, Sept 7 The Nikkei average climbed 2 percent on Wednesday on short-covering after three days of losses, with market participants calling the move a short-term rebound amid fears about sovereign debt in Europe and a U.S. economic slowdown.

The benchmark Nikkei rose 2.0 percent to 8,763.41. The broader Topix index added 1.7 percent to 753.63. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Michael Watson)