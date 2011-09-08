BRIEF-Church & Dwight posts Q4 earnings per share $0.42
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
TOKYO, Sept 8 The Nikkei stock average rose for the second straight session on Thursday, tracking U.S. gains made on hopes of an improvement in Europe's debt situation.
The benchmark Nikkei was up 1.2 percent at 8,864.06 just after the open. The broader Topix index added 1.1 percent to 761.83. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Extraction Oil & Gas Inc- company exited 2016 with estimated production of 35,476 boe/d, outpacing previous guidance range of 32,000 to 33,000 boe/d
Feb 7 Apparel and accessories maker Michael Kors Holdings Ltd reported a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly comparable sales, citing disappointing sales in North America and Europe.