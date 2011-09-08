TOKYO, Sept 8 The Nikkei stock average rose for the second straight session on Thursday, tracking U.S. gains made on hopes of an improvement in Europe's debt situation.

The benchmark Nikkei was up 1.2 percent at 8,864.06 just after the open. The broader Topix index added 1.1 percent to 761.83. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)