By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Sept 8 The Nikkei stock average on Thursday pulled further away from a six-month low hit this week, helped by hopes of an improvement in Europe's debt situation but the rise was tempered by continuing uncertainty about the U.S. economic outlook.

It was a second straight day of gains for the benchmark average, one which also yielded a possible sign that foreigners are turning less bearish towards the market.

Nine foreign securities houses placed net buy orders, albeit by a slim margin, before the start of trade on Thursday, following 29 trading sessions of net selling.

"Buybacks and short-covering will continue, but the upside is heavy until we can confirm the strength of the U.S. economy and see an improvement in Europe," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.

But shares of machinery makers such as industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp weakened after Japan's core machinery orders fell in July at twice the pace economists' expected.

The benchmark Nikkei was up 0.5 percent at 8,804.62 at the midday break, moving further away from 8,588 hit on Tuesday, its lowest level since March 15, when stocks were sold off in the wake of the earthquake and tsunami.

The broader Topix index added 0.6 percent to 758.27.

That followed a 2 percent bounce for Wall Street on Wednesday after Germany's top court smoothed the way for Berlin's participation in bailouts that could ease Europe's debt crisis.

Tokyo trade could stay within a relatively narrow range ahead of Friday's settlement of Nikkei futures and options contracts expiring in September, said Hirano. The closely watched settlement price is calculated from the opening prices of the 225 shares in the Nikkei average.

Investors are looking ahead to U.S. President Barack Obama's speech to Congress on Thursday after the U.S. market close, to hear his administration's plans to boost the economy.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will also speak on the U.S. economic outlook later Thursday, after the Fed's Beige Book summary of regional economies showed growth slowed in some U.S. regions during May.

Fanuc was down 2.1 percent at 11,770 yen and construction machinery maker Komatsu shed 1.7 percent to 1,885 yen after the machinery orders data raised concerns about the outlook for corporate capital investment although the concerns were not enough to push other sectors lower.

"The Japanese data disappointed, but most Japanese shares are less sensitive to domestic trends than they are to overseas economic signals, and to foreign investors' activity," said Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi Investment Management Co.

Sumco , the world's No.2 supplier of silicon wafers used to make chips, surged 4.0 percent to 889 yen after Credit Suisse raised its rating to "neutral" from "underperform", saying its poor earnings estimate and falling DRAM demand have been priced in.

Volume was moderate, with 683 million shares traded, on track to fall slightly short of last week's average daily trading volume of 1.81 billion shares.

Weekly data from the Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday that foreigners were net sellers of Japanese stocks to the tune of 87.7 billion yen in the week ending Sept 3, the sixth straight week of selling. That was the longest such streak since May-June 2010, but last week's net sales shrunk sharply from the previous week's 338 billion yen.

(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)