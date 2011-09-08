TOKYO, Sept 8 The Nikkei stock average on Thursday pulled further away from a six-month low hit this week, helped by hopes of an improvement in Europe's debt situation but the rise was tempered by continuing uncertainty about the U.S. economic outlook.

The benchmark Nikkei was up 0.3 percent at 8,793.12, its second day of gains. On Tuesday it had fallen as far as 8,588, its lowest level since March 15, when stocks were sold off in the wake of the earthquake and tsunami.

The broader Topix index added 0.5 percent to 757.41. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)