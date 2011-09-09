* Futures and options settlement price seen as support
* China inflation data eyed
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Sept 9 The Nikkei average was flat on
Friday, hanging onto gains made in the past two days after U.S.
President Barack Obama's job package came in line with
expectations and with the market also finding support from the
settlement level of options and futures.
The market was also focusing on China's inflation data due
out at 0130 GMT.
Economists expect China's August inflation to
have eased to 6.2 percent from a three-year high of 6.5 percent
in July due to credit curbs and a favourable comparisons with
the previous year, suggesting the current cycle of rapid price
rises may have peaked.
The benchmark Nikkei was flat at 8,791.73, while the
broader Topix index gained 0.2 percent to 758.96.
"The U.S. markets rose on expectations that he
(Obama) would propose a massive jobs package earlier this week,
and Japanese stocks followed suit, so the outcome is not
surprising to the market," said Fumiyuki Takahashi, managing
director at Barclays Capital.
Nikkei futures and options contracts expiring in September
likely settled at 8,732.49, market participants said, citing
estimates by local brokerages.
Nikon was up 3 percent at 1,780 yen after
the Nikkei business daily reported it will enter the market for
lightweight, interchangeable-lens digital cameras and release
its first product with a mirrorless design later this year.
Fast Retailing climbed 1.5 percent to 14,480 yen in
heavy trading, after it said it expected a much brighter year
ahead, citing a boost from back-to-basics products and its
overseas expansion. The issue was the second-most traded share
by turnover.
Obama proposed a $447 billion jobs package on Thursday to
help boost the U.S. economy, challenging Congress to pass
legislation made up largely of tax cuts for workers and
businesses.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)